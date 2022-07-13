ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: 'Han Solo' Joins Marvel Series, Lower Decks' Return and More

By Andy Swift
 4 days ago
Alden Ehrenreich is joining the ever-growing Star Wars/Marvel club.

Best known for filling the title role in Solo: A Star Wars Story , Ehrenreich is set to play a key character in Disney+’s upcoming Marvel series Ironheart , our sister site Deadline reports.

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a character who will be introduced in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and invents the most advanced supersuit since Iron Man. No details about Ehrenreich’s character are available, however, and Marvel declined to comment on the casting.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will premiere Thursday, Aug. 25 on Paramount+, with new episodes releasing weekly.

* Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to Ferrari , inspired by Luca Dal Monte’s Ferrari Rex biography of race car driver and visionary Enzo Ferrari. Steven Knight ( Peaky Blinders ) will pen the series.

* Best in Dough , a pizza-baking competition hosted by Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams and chef Daniele Uditi, will premiere Monday, Sept. 19 on Hulu.

* Diane Lane (most recently of Y: The Last Man ) has been cast opposite Jeff Daniels in David E. Kelley’s A Man in Full , a Netflix limited series based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name, Variety reports.

* Netflix has released the trailer for 13: The Musical , an adaptation of Jason Robert Brown’s 2008 Broadway production, which will stream on Friday, Aug. 12. Watch:

* FX has released a pair of images from its six-part Charles Dickens adaptation Great Expectations (premiere date TBA), featuring Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead as Pip and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkHGm_0geQnxsz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2f8h_0geQnxsz00

