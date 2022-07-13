ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic along Western Ave. in Chillicothe

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE, Ohio— A multi-vehicle crash caused traffic tie-ups along Western Avenue in Chillicothe Wednesday afternoon. According to initial...

sciotovalleyguardian.com

sciotopost.com

Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A serious crash has occured at the intersection of 752 and Walnut creek pike around 10:30 am on Saturday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash has occurred in the intersection, one person is said to be unconscious at this time. Harrison fire has been dispatched to the scene and requested mutual aid.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after two-vehicle crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the east side of Columbus, according to police. Police say officers went to the intersection at North Nelson Road and East Broad Street just after 9:00 a.m. on the report of a crash involving two vehicles. One person was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Mt. Sterling man injured in crash

A 47-year-old Mt. Sterling man was flown by MedFlight to a Columbus-area hospital Friday morning following a one-vehicle accident on Midland Avenue in front of Midland Acres Horse Farm in the Village of Bloomingburg. Just after 10 a.m., a 2003 Jeep Liberty — driven by Christopher W. Lowe — traveled...
BLOOMINGBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate drive-by shooting on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported drive-by shooting that occurred shortly after midnight Saturday morning. According to initial reports, the shooting occurred in the area of East Main Street and Leggett Avenue in the city’s east end. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office, along...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Chillicothe, OH
10TV

Police: Shots fired in Reynoldsburg Lowe's parking lot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is investigating after multiple reports of shots fired outside of a Lowe's store Saturday afternoon. Detective Nikki Riley told 10TV there were multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the parking lot of the store on East Broad Street around 2:40 p.m.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person shot after road-rage incident in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot in the leg after a road rage incident at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Central Avenue in west Columbus on Friday. Three vehicles, two cars and one motorcycle, were involved in a collision. The shooter, who was driving a car, fired several shots while driving away, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Law Enforcement Investigate Shots Fired Twice in One Day

Chillicothe – Law enforcement are investigating two shots fired calls in one day within Chillicothe. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office on July 15, 2022, at approximately 0936 hrs, I was dispatched to 1355 Western Avenue Apt. 40 in reference to a possible shooting. While en route, Dispatch advised that a neighbor heard what sounded like two gunshots into Apt. 40. Upon arrival, bullet holes were located through the structure and the scene was turned over to the Detective’s Bureau.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead, two injured after shooting in Hilltop sports bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting overnight Saturday inside a sports bar in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Police say they received reports of the shooting just after 2 a.m. at Cain’s Sports Bar on the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue. According to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy dead after fire at Hilltop apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 13-year-old boy died Friday, three days after a fire at a Hilltop apartment in the 800 block of Wedgewood Dr. in southwest Columbus, according to the Columbus Fire Department. Three victims with injuries were taken to OSU Hospital. The status of the other two victims is unknown. The three victims were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

19-Year-Old Found Hiding from Pickaway County Warrant in Ross County

ROSS – A man who is wanted for several charges including having drugs and a firearm was arrested in Ross County and returned to Pickaway County to face charges this week. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs’ office Joseph Hurley who was 18 when he was arrested by South Bloomfield after a high-speed chase from US-23 into Ashville in December of 2021. During the chase, Hurley was seen tossing a gun out the window of the speeding car. When officers stopped the driver and passenger Hurley he was found to be in possession of drugs and drug abuse equipment, at the time he also had a warrant out of Pickaway County. In the months following Hurley appeared in court and pleaded not guilty and in March he was discharged with a court appearance. In May he was supposed to appear, but did not and in June Pickaway County issued a warrant out for his arrest, but he was nowhere to be found.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies investigate rollover accident in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident in the area of Brown Hollow Road. The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to initial reports, one vehicle was involved in the crash and had rolled over an embankment. Only minor...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Two Die in Jeep Crash Near Greenfield

Two died in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Greenfield. The Highway Patrol reports that at about 11am Tuesday, 75-year-old Francis Brown of Greenfield was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee southwest on State Route 138. He failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree. He and 73-year-old Linda Brown of...
GREENFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two teens arrested following manhunt in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a manhunt Friday morning in Ross County. A call came in around 6 a.m. about an automobile accident involving a stolen car along Route 28. According to initial reports, troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol were investigating the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Detectives investigate reported shooting in Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting that occurred Friday morning. Deputies responded to the Dogwood Apartments on Western Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said they had heard gunshots outside of their residence. According to initial reports, the caller...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Man runs red light, punches another man who blew horn in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man and a woman who attacked a couple during a road rage incident on the city's north side. In the early evening hours of July 1, a man driving a Red Toyota Matrix with a California license plate allegedly ran a red light and nearly caused a crash near the intersection of North High and East Hudson streets. Another man blew his horn at the Toyota.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

2 killed in crash in Highland County

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Highland County Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on SR-138 in Paint Township just after 11 a.m. Troopers say 75-year-old Francis Brown from Greenfield, Ohio, lost control on a curve and left the road, striking a tree.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Second stabbing incident reported at same Ross Co. residence

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— The Ross County Sheriff’s Office returned to the scene of a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon. This time, reports say, the soon-to-be brother-in-law of the victim attempted to assault and stab him. On Wednesday, the Guardian broke the story of the first altercation at the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

Community Policy