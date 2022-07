OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Winnebago County authorities are looking to the public for help in its investigation into a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last weekend. On July 9, a powerboat crashed into a cruise paddleboat on the river in Oshkosh before leaving the scene. Of the 43 passengers aboard the paddleboat, seven were injured as a result of the collision.

