ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘Breathtaking’: Fox News analyst says latest Jan 6 hearing ‘should shock everyone’

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDFDw_0geQmVOy00

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said that the seventh hearing of the January 6 committee was “breathtaking”.

Mr Turley shared his sense of shock at the revelations concerning former President Donald Trump and his December 18 2020 meeting at the White House discussing how to overturn the election with his allies.

“It’s ... damaging,” Mr Turley said in reaction to the pre-recorded deposition with Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. “The account of that meeting in the [Oval] Office is really breathtaking. It’s very disturbing.”

“At one point, there was a suggestion that there might be fisticuffs,” he noted. “It’s almost like this is Dr Strangelove and the president is saying there is no fighting in the war room. It was just a bizarre moment.”

“You’re in the Oval Office and people seem to be actually chest pounding. So this is very disturbing. All of these details should disturb everyone,” Mr Turley said.

A major focus of the hearing was Mr Trump’s 19 December tweet about a “big protest” at the coming joint session of Congress: “Be there, will be wild!”

Florida Representative Stephanie Murphy said the tweet “served as a call to action and in some cases as a call to arms”. She said the president “called for backup” as he said Vice President Mike Pence and other Republicans didn’t have enough courage to try to block President Joe Biden’s win at the January 6 joint session.

The tweet “electrified and galvanized” Mr Trump’s supporters, said Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, especially “the dangerous extremists in the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and other racist and white nationalist groups spoiling for a fight”.

Mr Raskin said Mr Trump emboldened the groups around a common goal. “Never before in American history had a president called for a crowd to come contest the counting of electoral votes by Congress,” he said.

The committee spliced together video clips from interviews to describe a meeting from December 18, in the hours before Mr Trump’s tweet, in almost minute-to-minute fashion.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified live before the panel two weeks ago, called the meeting between White House aides and informal advisers pushing the fraud claims “unhinged” in a text that evening to another Trump aide. Other aides described “screaming” as the advisers floated wild theories of election fraud with no evidence to back them up, and as White House lawyers aggressively pushed back.

The video clips included testimony from lawyer Sidney Powell, who had pushed some of the wildest theories, including of breached voting machines and hacked thermostats that she somehow tied to the false claims of fraud.

White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, one of the aides who pushed back, said the theories were “nuts” and “it got to the point where the screaming was completely, completely out there”.

The aides described a chaotic six hours of back and forth, starting with Trump talking to a group of the informal advisers with no White House aides present. Both Mr Cipollone and Ms Powell said in interviews that Mr Cipollone, the White House counsel, rushed in to disrupt the gathering. Ms Powell said sarcastically that she thought Mr Cipollone set a new “ground speed record” getting there.

Mr Cipollone, who sat with the committee for a private interview last week after a subpoena, said he didn’t think the group was giving Mr Trump good advice and said he and the other White House lawyers just kept asking them, “where is the evidence?” But they did not receive any good answers, he said.

Hours later, at 1.42am, Trump sent the tweet urging supporters to come to Washington on January 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Voices: Josh Hawley and his wife were made for this moment on abortion

Senator Josh Hawley and his wife have had a pretty busy 48 hours.On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee on abortion, the Missouri Senator had an exchange with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law who specializes in reproductive health. At one point, the Missouri Senator highlighted the professor’s use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy”, before asking: “Would that be women?”In response, Bridges said that many cisgender women can get pregnant and that some could not, but that transgender and nonbinary people could also get pregnant....
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

GOP witness says 10-year-old’s abortion was ‘not an abortion’

A GOP witness and anti-abortion activist prompted confusion during her testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday (14 July), when she appeared to obscure the definition of abortion.Catherine Glenn Foster told the committee that a 10-year-old's abortion after she was raped was "not an abortion."Witness panelist Sarah Warbelow called Ms Foster's comments "disinformation."“[Abortion is] a medical procedure that individuals undergo for a wide range of circumstances, including because if they have been sexually assaulted, or raped in the case of the 10 year old", Ms Warbelow said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travelLabour Lucy Powell says Tory candidate race is turning into ‘circus’Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travel
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jonathan Turley
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Panel confirms next prime time date as Raskin vows to find ‘lost’ Secret Service texts

The January 6 committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday 21 July. The hearing is expected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.The story began with a letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden news - live: Saudi trip sends ‘wrong message’ says Rep Omar as Air Force One makes historic flight

President Joe Biden attempted to repair ties with Palestinians before heading to Saudi Arabia as he reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples”. However, he acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe” to restart Israel-Palestinian talks.He also announced just over $300m in aid to the Palestinians and commitments from Israel to roll out 4G in the West Bank and improve freedom of movement.After meeting Palestinian authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Mr Biden is expected fly to Saudi Arabia for a highly-anticipated meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince. The visit will be closely watched amid...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

AOC asks ‘good men’ for their advice to men who want to stand up to ‘abusers and harassers’

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared the replies she received after she asked men on Instagram to share their advice for other men about standing up “to abusers and harassers”.The Democratic congresswoman, who recently spoke out about her experience being harassed on the US Capitol steps, posed the question to her more than 8.6m Instagram followers on Thursday, asking “good men” to share their recommendations for other men who “want to protect others” but “aren’t sure how”.“Good men: what advice do you have for other men who want to be good too?” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.Ms Ocasio-Cortez then shared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Republicans#Trump White House#The White House#Congress
The Independent

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He's on an advertising spree that's made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania. And he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts.The only thing missing from one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races this year is the candidate himself.Fetterman, 52, has yet to return to the campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke required surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator and prompted a revelation that he had a serious heart condition. The advertisements currently on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 committee member hits out at Secret Service over ‘very conflicting’ statements on deleted texts

A member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on Congress says the Secret Service has contradicted itself in statements it made publicly and to his colleagues regarding whether text messages from the day of the attack are still accessible.The controversy arose in recent days after the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (OIG) wrote to the panel and declared that the agency had not only instigated delays in turning over materials related to January 6 but also had apparently deleted some relevant text messages after being informed of the need to hand them over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

The expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election did not lead to any widespread problems, according to an Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. that revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.The findings from both Republican- and Democratic-controlled states run contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they were a target for fraud.Drop boxes are considered by many election officials to be safe and secure, and have been used...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

How Nevada is changing politically — and dramatically — after Roe

Of all of the endangered Democrats up for re-election in 2022, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is perhaps the least known. Despite the fact she served two terms as Nevada’s attorney general, was hand-picked by the late Harry Reid to succeed him in 2016 and ran the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in the 2020 cycle that saw her party take control of the chamber (if only just), the first Latina Senator does not cut the same profile as her paradoxically soft-spoken but big-mouthed predecessor.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Vladimir Putin assassination ‘wishful thinking’ says UK defence chief

The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said speculation that Vladimir Putin is not well or could be assassinated is just “wishful thinking”.He added that military officials see a “relatively stable regime” in Russia and that the president has been able to “quash” any opposition.“I think some of these comments that he’s not well, or that actually, surely somebody is going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking,” Mr Radakin said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy