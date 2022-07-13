ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

CPSC warns against use of King Song electric unicycle model

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QWbb_0geQm8Qk00

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a safety warning concerning an electric unicycle.

The CPSC said consumers should not use the King Song model number KS-16S unicycle due to a battery fire hazard. The agency is advising owners to immediately dispose of them at a recycling facility or a household hazardous waste collection point.

The electric unicycle is made by King Song Intell Co. Ltd. and is imported and sold by EWheels LLC and other companies in the U.S.

King Song and EWheels have both refused to recall the unicycle, which sells for between $1,200 and $1,350, the CPSC said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
119K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy