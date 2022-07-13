ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brandi Carlile to Welcome Maren Morris, Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell For Girls Just Wanna Weekend: See the Full Lineup

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Brandi Carlile will embark on the latest installment of the women-led Girls Just Wanna Weekend destination concert in 2023, and has announced a powerhouse lineup of talent for the four-night event.

Wynonna Judd , Sara Bareilles , Allison Russell , Yola , Brittney Spencer and more will join Carlile for the event, set for Jan. 9-13, 2023 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The lineup will also feature three-fourths of the members of The Highwomen, with Carlile’s bandmates Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby also set to perform.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile)

“We asked you what artists you wanted to see on the Girls Just Wanna Weekend stage and we listened!” Carlile said via social media. “This will be the party to beat all parties. Ladies Of The 80’s brings on the apocalypse! See you in the hot tub misfits, the island awaits you!”

In addition to her work with The Highwomen, Carlile has collaborated with a number of the performers on the lineup. Carlile co-produced the 2022 album from Lucius, titled Second Nature . She also recorded with Morris on “Common,” a song from Morris’ 2019 album GIRL . Brandy Clark collaborated with Carlile on the duet “Same Devil,” featured on Clark’s 2020 album Your Life is a Record .

Carlile recently welcomed Judd as a guest performer during her concert at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater and will be among the women joining Judd on her upcoming Judds tour, which will honor the life and career of Wynonna’s mother and The Judds bandmate, the late Naomi Judd, who died April 30, one day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

During the Girls Just Wanna Weekend, attendees can expect not only stellar music, but an array of activities including morning yoga, a “Ladies of the ’80s”-themed party, artist-hosted workshops and the annual lip sync contest. Attendees can also submit an audition to take the stage for Brandi-oke, where Carlile as well as her longtime collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth serve as the backing band.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

First Country: Zach Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Cody Johnson, LeAnn Rimes & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Just months after topping the Billboard Country Albums chart with his whopping 34-track album American Heartbreak in May, this prolific, country and Americana-synthesizing artist returns with the nine-track EP Summertime Blues. The slow-burning, demo-like title track makes great use of Bryan’s craggy, weathered voice and the song finds the singer-songwriter staring into a summer sunset, musing that he has no one to share it with as the summer months stretch long before him. This year, Bryan has had successful sets at Stagecoach Country Music Festival and at its newly-minted, more Americana-leaning cousin, Palomino Festival. Meanwhile, his song “Something in the Orange” just entered the Country Airplay chart at No. 59 and is in the top 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Bryan is shaping up to be one of the most exciting country music newcomers of the year.
MUSIC
Billboard

Beyoncé Has Finally Posted Her First TikTok — and It Includes a Cardi B Appearance

The time has finally come. After first joining the ubiquitous platform on Dec. 17, 2021, at long last, Beyoncé has posted her first TikTok. Set to the sound of “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Renaissance, Beyoncé shared a compilation of fans dancing, vibing, and singing along to the anthemic dance track. Alongside fans creating memes and vouging to Queen Bey’s latest single, Cardi B makes an appearance via a snippet of one her Instagram livestreams where she shouts the lyrics “in case you forgot how we act outside!”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Child

Click here to read the full article. Oh, baby! Congratulations are in order for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as the couple has welcomed their second child together. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” their reps told People. Billboard has also reached out to reps for the pair. Turner first confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in an interview with Elle (UK) published May 4. In July 2020, The Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones actress and her Grammy-nominated husband became first-time parents with the birth of their daughter, Willa. The pair join Nick Jonas and Priyanka...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He’d Get Back Together With ‘Fantasy Love’ Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey‘s relationship may have ended in 2014, but the comedian revealed that he will always have love for his ex. During a Tuesday (July 12) appearance on The Hot Tee Talk Show, Cannon shared how he feels about the “Obsessed” singer after all this time, and said that he is more than willing to get back together with her — should he ever have the chance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Billboard

Years & Years’ Olly Alexander Wishes Himself a Happy Birthday With a Lil Nas X Cover: Listen

It may be Olly Alexander’s birthday, but the Years & Years frontman decided to switch things up and give his fans a gift. On Friday (July 15), Years & Years unveiled their brand new cover of Lil Nas X‘s smash-hit single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Taking the Latin-tinged pop stylings of the original and stripping them down to a quieter pop track featuring a simple acoustic guitar and piano melody throughout, Alexander lets his effortless vocals do the heavy lifting while the original lyrics keep the hedonistic vibe fully intact.
MUSIC
Billboard

Happy Mondays Bassist Paul Ryder Dies at 58: ‘A True Pioneer and Legend’

Click here to read the full article. Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder died Friday morning (July 15) at age 58, the band announced on Twitter. “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning,” the band wrote. “A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.” His cause of death is yet unknown. Ryder co-founded Happy Mondays as a teenager in 1983 with his brother, frontman Shaun Ryder. Gary Whelan, Paul Davis and Mark Day were also founding members of the Manchester, England, indie group, a band that’s credited...
MUSIC
Billboard

From Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga, Which Snubbed Performance Deserves an Emmy Award? Vote!

When the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday (July 12), Selena Gomez failed to score her first acting nod from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The superstar’s name not being included in the category for lead actress in a comedy series felt especially egregious considering her show, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, racked up a grand total of 17 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series. Acting nods also went to her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as memorable guest stars Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Brandy Clark
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Natalie Hemby
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Maren Morris
Billboard

Demi Lovato Says ‘Holy Fvck’ ‘Takes Me Back To My Roots’ & Unveils Tracklist

Click here to read the full article. Demi Lovato‘s full transformation from pop star to punk rocker is nearly complete. Just a little over a month out from the release of Holy Fvck, the 29-year-old vocalist’s first exclusively punk album, Lovato unveiled its full tracklist Thursday (July 14) and shared a couple emotional remarks on what this new chapter has meant to them. Posting two photos — one of Lovato illuminated by just a streak of light and one of Holy Fvck‘s back cover — the Grammy nominee confirmed that the Aug. 19-slated album runs 16 tracks, including a collaboration with...
MUSIC
Billboard

Roger Waters Offers His Thoughts on Drake and The Weeknd: ‘I Am Far, Far, Far More Important’

Roger Waters is offering his thoughts on how his musical legacy measures up against some of today’s biggest stars. The subject arose during a recent interview with Toronto’s The Globe and Mail, when a reporter told the former Pink Floyd rocker that he was assigned by the Canadian publication to review The Weeknd‘s show at the city’s Rogers Centre on July 8 (which was ultimately postponed) rather than Waters’ back-to-back concerts at the nearby Scotiabank Arena on July 8-9.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

H.E.R. Takes on a Coldplay Classic Backstage During ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Coldplay is currently conquering stadiums on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, but the iconic band still found time to spotlight one of their opening acts. In a video posted to Twitter Thursday (July 14), H.E.R. delivers a hauntingly beautiful cover of Coldplay’s classic “Fix You,” which peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005. Backed by four of her background singers, H.E.R. belts out the 2005 hit completely a cappella. “We’re so lucky to hear these voices every night on tour,” Coldplay captioned the video, which was filmed backstage...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Yola#The Highwomen Carlile
Billboard

Lizzo Unleashes ‘Special’ Album: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo is back with her first full-length album in three years. Following months of teasing and a pair of pre-release singles, Special is finally available in its entirety. The album’s lead single, “About Damn Time,” conquered TikTok and radio stations alike, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. A promotional single titled “Grrrls” reached No. 39 on the Digital Song Sales chart. Special boasts a completely solo track listing with writing and production credits from the likes of Terrace Martin, Mark Ronson, Ricky Reed, Benny...
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Stranger Things’ Sparks Milestone Week for Kate Bush, Metallica & More ‘80s Hits on Global Charts

Kate Bush crowns the Billboard Global 200 for a second week and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for the first time with “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).” The song has infused the top five of both surveys since the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things premiered over Memorial Day weekend, and rules the rankings dated July 16 following the July 1 arrival of the season’s final two episodes.
MUSIC
Billboard

Director Olivia Newman Explains How Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ Shaped ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’: ‘Her Music Was Just So Honest’

Where The Crawdads Sing is finally in theaters, complete with original song “Carolina” written by Taylor Swift on its soundtrack. But while most featured tracks in movies are added during the later stages of post production, director Olivia Newman explained in a new interview that Swift had submitted her song before they even started filming — which ended up shaping the entire film.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Macklemore Teases ‘Special’ Collaboration With Tones And I

Click here to read the full article. Macklemore’s long-rumored collaboration with Tones And I is apparently in the can, and we now know what it sounds like. The Grammy-winning rapper shared a snippet on social media, with the music man looking particularly pleased with himself as he tested the cut on his car’s sound system. “Can you guess who’s singing on the hook,” he writes. It is, of course, Toni Watson, better known as Tones And I, who can be heard singing “I’m on fire,” and pumping up the song with the empowering line, “You can’t take my voice from me. I...
MUSIC
Billboard

Calvin Harris Teases ‘Stay With Me’ Collab With Halsey, Justin Timberlake & Pharrell Williams: Watch

Four of music’s biggest names are teaming up for a bid at song of the summer 2022. In a new teaser, Calvin Harris just gave fans their first taste of his upcoming song “Stay With Me” featuring Halsey, Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake, which arrives Friday (July 15) alongside a sunset-colored music video starring all four music powerhouses.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Mario Independently Releases ‘Special’ New Song ‘Main One’ With Tory Lanez: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. R&B giant Mario has joined forces musically with Tory Lanez for a steamy new summer single — and it’s dedicated to the ladies. The independently released track, titled “Main One” sees each of the two singers belting about a fantasy woman. “Girl, you can be honest with me/ You don’t gotta be toxic with me,” Grammy-nominated Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper Mario melodically sings. “You don’t need no other options but me/ ‘Cause you might just be my main one.” He later harmonizes, “I love when you drop it down low/ But you’re still high maintenance.” And...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy