Brandi Carlile to Welcome Maren Morris, Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell For Girls Just Wanna Weekend: See the Full Lineup

Brandi Carlile will embark on the latest installment of the women-led Girls Just Wanna Weekend destination concert in 2023, and has announced a powerhouse lineup of talent for the four-night event.

Wynonna Judd , Sara Bareilles , Allison Russell , Yola , Brittney Spencer and more will join Carlile for the event, set for Jan. 9-13, 2023 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The lineup will also feature three-fourths of the members of The Highwomen, with Carlile’s bandmates Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby also set to perform.

“We asked you what artists you wanted to see on the Girls Just Wanna Weekend stage and we listened!” Carlile said via social media. “This will be the party to beat all parties. Ladies Of The 80’s brings on the apocalypse! See you in the hot tub misfits, the island awaits you!”

In addition to her work with The Highwomen, Carlile has collaborated with a number of the performers on the lineup. Carlile co-produced the 2022 album from Lucius, titled Second Nature . She also recorded with Morris on “Common,” a song from Morris’ 2019 album GIRL . Brandy Clark collaborated with Carlile on the duet “Same Devil,” featured on Clark’s 2020 album Your Life is a Record .

Carlile recently welcomed Judd as a guest performer during her concert at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater and will be among the women joining Judd on her upcoming Judds tour, which will honor the life and career of Wynonna’s mother and The Judds bandmate, the late Naomi Judd, who died April 30, one day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

During the Girls Just Wanna Weekend, attendees can expect not only stellar music, but an array of activities including morning yoga, a “Ladies of the ’80s”-themed party, artist-hosted workshops and the annual lip sync contest. Attendees can also submit an audition to take the stage for Brandi-oke, where Carlile as well as her longtime collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth serve as the backing band.