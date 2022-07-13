Inflation slows down charitable giving, back to school drives suffer

Inflation is hitting communities across the Coachella Valley more than it has in the past four decades.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday the consumer price index rose to 9.1% from a year ago in June, reaching the highest rate since November 1981.

Families and individuals are paying more for everyday goods including food and gas, leaving less flexibility in their bank accounts to give to charitable causes.

Scott Wolf, the Development Director for the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, attributes the state of the nation's struggling economy to a decrease in charitable giving.

"You see inflation impact everything," said Wolf. Rising inflation is having an impact on a back to school drive being put on by the organization.

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is collecting school supplies as part of its Backpack Bonanza. The drive will take place on Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 a.m.

However, there are concerns that inflation may impact the number of supplies collected, and therefore the number of children across the Coachella Valley that received much needed supplies to start the new school year.

SunLine Transit Agency, in partnership with News Channel 3, is also collecting school supplies for the annual Pack the Bus drive, which is set to take place Thursday, July 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

