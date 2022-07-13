ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Last-Chance Amazon Prime Day Pillow Sale: Upgrade Your Sleep With Up to 35% Off Deals

By Christine Flammia
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUVm9_0geQlHKF00
Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is here and the deals are coming to a close at the end of the day. Some of the best finds from the site-wide deals are on home products, including everything from kitchen appliances and home gadgets to duvets and bed sheets. In fact, some of the best pillows on Amazon are on sale today, so don’t sleep on these top deals.

It’s a great time to improve your sleep setup, and a high-quality pillow that works with your bed, body and sleeping position makes a good night’s sleep even more accessible. There are deals on all types of pillows from top brands, like Casper, Tempur-Pedic and Purple. There are some basic pillows, like Casper’s Essential pillow that has a standard amount of fill and offers a middle-of-the-road level of support. Others are made with memory foam, like Tempur-Pedic’s, which give you just the right balance of squish and support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1CUa_0geQlHKF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrQuy_0geQlHKF00

A lot of these pillow brands began with making mattresses that went heavy on finding new ways to get great sleep. All of that comfort and fabric innovation is just as useful for a supportive, long-lasting pillow as it is for a mattress. Take Purple, for example. The brand is known especially for its jelly Hex Grid support, which is soft but never sinks in. It has room for air pockets, so there’s always plenty of airflow throughout the pillow. It’s little details like these that make sleep all the more comfortable — especially if you tend to overheat at night. Tempur-Pedic also has pillow with cooling fabric to keep you at an ideal body temperature all night.

If you’re a side or stomach sleeper, there are deals on pillows specific for your sleep positioning, too. Pillow Cube designed a pillow that is in the shape of, yes, a cube, which is more conducive to an ergonomic side sleeping position. Grab a pillow or two — all on sale — for your best night sleep ever.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze Pro Hi Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QisT_0geQlHKF00

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze Pro Hi Pillow $249 $199.99 Buy Now

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud ProMid Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sY9kG_0geQlHKF00

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud ProMid Pillow $149 $120.98 Buy Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYhHo_0geQlHKF00

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $49.99 $42.99 Buy Now

Pillow Cube Side Sleeper Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peBDE_0geQlHKF00
Courtesy of Amazon

Pillow Cube Side Sleeper Pro $129.99 $103.99 Buy Now

Purple Harmony Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R23wg_0geQlHKF00
Courtesy of Amazon

Purple Harmony Pillow $179 $152.15 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Down Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Njpez_0geQlHKF00

Casper Sleep Down Pillow TKTK $139 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Snow Foam Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCQXP_0geQlHKF00

Casper Sleep Snow Foam Pillow $139 $125.10 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRdEp_0geQlHKF00

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow $45 $29.25 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LS9wm_0geQlHKF00

Casper Sleep Pillow $65 $45.50 Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nordstrom Anniversary Candle Sale: 6 Top Candles You’ll Never Want to Stop Burning

Click here to read the full article. Who doesn’t love a good candle? The only downside is that the very best candles can be expensive. But that’s where the Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale comes in. The sale, which opens to all shoppers Friday, July 15th, has amazing candle deals on popular luxury brands. These luxury candles rarely, if ever, go on sale, especially candle collections from top brands like Diptyque, Boy Smells and Nest New York. If you’re looking for a sign to treat yourself to a Nordstrom candle purchase, this is it. There’s just something about a beautifully scented candle that...
SHOPPING
WWD

Ivana Trump’s Cause of Death Is Determined

Click here to read the full article. Following an investigation by the office of New York City’s chief medical examiner, the manner of Ivana Trump’s death has been deemed an accident. In a message from NYC’s OCME, the cause of death for Trump was “blunt impact injuries of torso.” Following the determination, the OCME declined any further comment.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Obituary: Jessica McClintock Trump, 73, died Thursday in her New York City apartment. She was the first wife of former President Donald Trump, having married him in 1977. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper Sleep#Pillows#Amazon Prime Day#Tempur Pedic
WWD

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Edgy, Punk Rock Look to Machine Gun Kelly L.A. Concert

Kourtney Kardashian opted for a bold look to attend Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the reality star attended the event, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, wearing a sheer white crop top paired with a black mini skirt and black patent leather coat with feathered cuffs and black knee-high leather platform boots. She wore hair up with strands of hair framing her face.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ivana Trump, Media Personality and First Wife of Donald Trump, Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died at 73. On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the Czech-born television personality and businesswoman had died from cardiac arrest in her New York City apartment.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Red Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. Premiere Trump gained wide recognition worldwide after she wed businessman, real estate mogul and former president Donald Trump in 1977. The two share three children together, including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Their relationship was covered extensively...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
WWD

Media Moves 2022: Nandi Howard Returns to Essence as Content Director

Nandi Howard, the erstwhile style editor of Essence, is returning to the magazine as content director, leading the magazine’s print issue and digital verticals. Howard, who hails from Houston, left Essence in 2019 to become editor in chief of Houstonia magazine, one of the lifestyle titles published by SagaCity Media, Inc. At Essence, she’ll work closely with Corey Stokes, senior vice president creative at Essence Ventures. Howard starts Monday and will work remotely from Houston, but plans to relocate to New York City later this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Tommy Hilfiger said Thursday that it will return to New York Fashion Week for the first time in three years. It plans an experiential runway event that will reveal the “See Now Buy Now” fall 2022 collection. The show will take place Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., EDT, and will be be a combination of lo-fi and hi-tech. The event will connect people through an IRL showcase set at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn and in a parallel metaverse activation.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Lizzo Spotlights Her Yitty Shapewear Line in Blue Bralette and Biker Shorts for ‘Today’ Show Concert Supporting New ‘Special’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo made a splash for her appearance on the “Today” show. On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer performed on the popular talk show’s Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in New York City. She wore a metallic blue outfit that featured chains, cone bra detailing on the bustier and metal studs.More from WWDThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Travis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. ConcertRed Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. Premiere During the show, she later changed into a two-piece royal blue set from her shapewear line, Yitty. She wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ana de Armas Dazzles in Sequin Louis Vuitton Gown at ‘The Gray Man’ Premiere

Ana de Armas stunned at the premiere of her latest movie, “The Gray Man.”. On Wednesday, the actress walked on the red carpet of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in a custom look by Louis Vuitton, which was a fully embroidered rose gold mini-paillette straight cut gown with a gladiator layered skirt. She styled her brown hair in loose locks and wore pink-accented makeup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Victoria Beckham’s TikTok Blends Fashion, Beauty and Personal

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: Victoria Beckham has combined her beauty, fashion and personal content into one account to officially launch the @victoriabeckham account on TikTok. The multidimensional designer already has a sturdy social media base to draw from with 30.2 million Instagram followers, 4.3 million Facebook followers and 14,100 Twitter followers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated July 5 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lifestyle Brand GSTQ Names WNBA Star Kelsey Plum an Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Lifestyle and apparel brand GSTQ has named WNBA star Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces as its newest brand ambassador. The 27-year-old athlete, who was named All-Star MVP at the WNBA All Star Game in Chicago on July 10, has been upping her profile not only as a prolific player on the court but as a budding style star before games in the tunnel, potentially the new stomping ground for brands looking to connect with female athletes.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. PremiereThe Trend: Elvis Presley FashionSelf-Portrait RTW...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWD

Harry Styles Is a Walking Gucci Billboard in Pajamas in ‘Late Night Talking’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles has released yet another fashion-forward music video. This week, the Grammy-winning singer dropped a video for his hit song “Late Night Talking” from his new third studio album “Harry’s House.” The clip shows him bed-hopping from one location to another, noticeably wearing Gucci pajamas in some of the scenes, which includes a moving train, a theater stage and the streets of London.More from WWDThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Travis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. ConcertRed Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. Premiere According to an Instagram account for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jennifer Behr Teams With Betsey Johnson

Inspired by their recent collaboration on custom hair accessories worn by Olivia Rodrigo at this year’s Met Gala, Jennifer Behr has partnered with Betsey Johnson to create a limited-edition butterfly capsule collection. “Since I started designing, butterflies have always been a source of inspiration,” said Behr. “We love to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Financial

China Lockdowns Dent Burberry’s Q1 Growth, as Europe Bounces Back. Revenue increased 5.4 percent to 505 million pounds in the fiscal quarter, with China lockdowns weighing on…. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree to the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

WWD

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy