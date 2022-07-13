Last-Chance Amazon Prime Day Pillow Sale: Upgrade Your Sleep With Up to 35% Off Deals
Amazon Prime Day is here and the deals are coming to a close at the end of the day. Some of the best finds from the site-wide deals are on home products, including everything from kitchen appliances and home gadgets to duvets and bed sheets. In fact, some of the best pillows on Amazon are on sale today, so don’t sleep on these top deals.
It’s a great time to improve your sleep setup, and a high-quality pillow that works with your bed, body and sleeping position makes a good night’s sleep even more accessible. There are deals on all types of pillows from top brands, like Casper, Tempur-Pedic and Purple. There are some basic pillows, like Casper’s Essential pillow that has a standard amount of fill and offers a middle-of-the-road level of support. Others are made with memory foam, like Tempur-Pedic’s, which give you just the right balance of squish and support.
A lot of these pillow brands began with making mattresses that went heavy on finding new ways to get great sleep. All of that comfort and fabric innovation is just as useful for a supportive, long-lasting pillow as it is for a mattress. Take Purple, for example. The brand is known especially for its jelly Hex Grid support, which is soft but never sinks in. It has room for air pockets, so there’s always plenty of airflow throughout the pillow. It’s little details like these that make sleep all the more comfortable — especially if you tend to overheat at night. Tempur-Pedic also has pillow with cooling fabric to keep you at an ideal body temperature all night.
If you’re a side or stomach sleeper, there are deals on pillows specific for your sleep positioning, too. Pillow Cube designed a pillow that is in the shape of, yes, a cube, which is more conducive to an ergonomic side sleeping position. Grab a pillow or two — all on sale — for your best night sleep ever.
