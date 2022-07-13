Dawn Keller

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When Albert Wright arrived in Morgantown eight years ago to lead WVU Medicine, it didn’t take long for him to envision the future of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. That vision will become a reality on Sept. 29, when the new $215 million...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After extended issues with supply chain breaks resulting in late deliveries and empty shelves, some links in the supply chain have finally begun to mend, according to experts. “I think that a lot of the problems that we saw with the supply chain that...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For folks in North Central West Virginia, the area’s outdoor recreation options are abundant. One of the area’s unique options can be found at the West Virginia University Outdoor Education Center near Chestnut Ridge Regional Park in Preston County. The WVU Outdoor...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. July 17, 1861: The Battle of Scary Creek took place in Putnam County. It was one of the earliest battles of...
— Officials working on the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital project. The new hospital is scheduled to open Sept. 29. It is designed to improve the lies of newborns, children, teens, young adults and women throughout West Virginia and the region. — The many first responders who battled blazes at...
For this November’s election our state is completing an historic change in how we elect members to the West Virginia House of Delegates. We started changes in this redistricting process at the end of the 1980s when we had 40 delegate districts for the 100 members. Now three decades later this change is completed and will greatly increase accountability in our legislative representation.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, authorities said. News outlets reported that Wanda Palmer was found unconscious with serious head injuries at her home in...
Lakeland at Palm Beach, ppd. Dunedin at St. Lucie, susp. Lakeland at Palm Beach, 2, 10 a.m. Daytona at Tampa, 2, 11 a.m. Dunedin at St. Lucie, 2, 12:10 p.m. Clearwater at Fort Myers, 1 p.m. Monday's Games. No games scheduled. Tuesday's Games. No games scheduled.
Comments / 0