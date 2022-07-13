ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarunas Jackson on How The Cast Made Gatlopp's Insane Premise Work

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGatlopp, a recently-released horror-comedy from writer-star Jim Mahoney, centers on a drinking game that springs to life, threatening the players with an eternity stuck around the table together. Think Jumanji, if instead of the jungle it was reality-bending threats from Hell. Sarunas Jackson, better known for more grounded roles in projects...

comicbook.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Stays No. 1 With $46M, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Impresses With $17M

As expected, Marvel entry Thor: Love and Thunder handily took No. 1 in its second weekend at the North American box office with $46 million in ticket sales, far ahead of the new entry Where the Crawdads Sing, which earned a better-than-expected $17 million. Thor thundered to first at the domestic box office at 4,375 locations, a drop of 68 percent from its first weekend. This is on par with the last Marvel installment, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which dipped to 67 percent in its second weekend at the U.S. box office on its way to $411 million....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Cancels Con Appearance

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the debut of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, which turned the actor into an overnight sensation. Fans of the Netflix series immediately fell in love with Eddie, and he even caught the attention of other celebrities. Earlier this week, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It's been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, which led to staff yelling at him for taking too much time with each fan. The actor got emotional during the Q&A when fans thanked him for sharing his time. Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con next, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. However, it does not seem related to the reported incident in London. According to the post, Quinn will not be attending due to issues with his passport.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hit Peacock TV Series Renewed for Season 2

Peacock is officially bringing hit series Dr. Death back for a second season. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the first season of Dr. Death told the story of disgraced real-life surgeon Christopher Duntsch, who maimed and killed 38 patients over the course of his career. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Dr. Death will be getting a second season, and will follow an anthology format, telling the story of a different physician.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Gets Poster

Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh and all related characters entered the public domain, allowing anyone to bring to life any story they'd like with the series, with one of the first and most viral takes on the material being the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film has earned its first poster, which was unveiled by Dread Central. The new film is far from the first time a seemingly innocuous concept was twisted and reimagined into unsettling ways, but by getting to use the actual Winnie the Pooh franchise, it surely takes the terror to new levels. Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
MOVIES
Person
Jim Mahoney
Person
Jon Bass
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

X-Men Fan Art Imagines Henry Cavill as MCU Cyclops

Marvel Studios has been slowly including mutants into their project with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Ms. Marvel revealing that the titular hero is actually a mutant. Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort production team are hard at work developing their upcoming third film in the Deadpool franchise with the studio, so it seems that the mutants are here to stay. Fans have been wondering what and X-Men lineup in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look like as well as who could play the characters. Now, one digital artist has transformed former Superman actor Henry Cavill into Cyclops for a possible appearance in an upcoming MCU movie.
MOVIES
#Film Star
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Earns Franchise's Best Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years

There's a new Resident Evil TV show out on Netflix as of this week, and in case you hadn't seen, it's got the highest Rotten Tomatoes score the Resident Evil franchise has gotten in years. Naysayers will say that's not a high bar, however, but when looking at the scores for the franchise overall, those people wouldn't exactly be wrong either. Netflix's Resident Evil keeps fluctuating between 58% and 60% which puts it just around the threshold needed to be "Fresh" on the review aggregate platform..
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Releases First Look at Kurama

It seems another update has gone live from Netflix and its Yu Yu Hakusho team. Earlier this week, fans were treated to a special look at the project as Netflix unveiled its live-action Yusuke to the world. And now, we have been given our first peek at Kurama. As you...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Mystery Series Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things still has a firm grip on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, thanks to the release of Season 4's final two episodes on July 1st. While Stranger Things hasn't lost the top spot just yet, there is another new series is climbing through the ranks, barreling towards that first overall position. The documentary mystery series in question is called D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event

Last September, Netflix put on a new kind of virtual fan event, with the goal of bringing news about upcoming movies and TV shows to viewers around the world. It was called TUDUM, named after the sound that plays over the Netflix logo when you watch one of the streamer's originals. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the event will officially be returning this fall, and this time it will be even bigger.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

HBO Max Cancels Close Enough After Three Seasons

HBO Max has had enough of Close Enough. On Friday, it was announced that the streaming service will not be renewing the adult animated series for a fourth season. This news comes just a few months after the debut of the show's third and now-final season, which hit the platform on April 7th. Created by Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel, Close Enough is a surreal take on transitioning from twentysomething to thirtysomething, revolves around a married couple juggling such everyday challenges as parenthood, friendship, ham theft, stripper clowns and choosing the right day care.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon's Iron Throne Is Even More Dangerous Than in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans will get the chance to return to the world of Westeros next month with the premiere of House of the Dragon, a prequel series that takes place hundreds of years before the original. There will be plenty of differences between the Westeros depicted in this new series and the one in the flagship Game of Thrones program, including some changes to the Iron Throne itself. The coveted seat of swords will look a bit different, and presented an even bigger danger on set.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Watch the Tales of the Walking Dead Teaser Trailer

AMC won't release the Tales of the Walking Dead trailer until San Diego Comic-Con, but the network is giving fans something to sink their teeth into before July 22. Ahead of its August 14 series premiere on AMC and AMC+, a new teaser for the episodic anthology set within The Walking Dead Universe highlights its all-star cast of walker apocalypse survivors, including Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), returning as Alpha of the Whisperers. Watch the new Tales of TWD teaser trailer above.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Full House Star Dave Coulier Remembers Finding Out Alanis Morissette Wrote a Song About Him

While Alanis Morrissette has never confirmed it, it's widely accepted that "You Oughta Know" -- the mega-hit single from the multi-Diamond-selling Jagged Little Pill -- is about Morrissette's ex-boyfriend, Dave Coulier. Coulier, who had roles in The Real Ghostbusters and Full House, has confirmed in the past that he, too, believes himself to be the subject of one of the all-time great breakup albums. During a recent interview on Sirius XM, the comedian and actor described the moment he realized his place in pop culture was about to change.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Reveals Involvement In 60th Anniversary Story

Former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston has revealed his involvement in a story celebrating the series' 60th anniversary. Doctor Who's 60th anniversary season brings back Russell T. Davies as showrunner. It will also feature former series stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate (as well as new lead Ncuti Gatwa). Eccelston has made it clear that he has no plans to return to Doctor Who on television. However, he has starred in ongoing Doctor Who audio adventures from Big Finish Productions. At last month's FedCon event, Eccleston revealed that he recorded a new story as the Ninth Doctor for a Big Finish 60th anniversary release. He'll star opposite David Warner.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Author R.L. Stine Shares the Goosebumps Book He Thought Was Too Scary

Over the course of the entire run of Goosebumps books from author R.L. Stine, readers were given all sorts of creepy adventures, featuring everything from ghosts to monsters to ventriloquist dummies, leaving an impact on young readers in various ways, but the author himself thinks the debut novel, Welcome to Dead House, was too scary for the rest of the series. Rather than it being specifically because of the subject matter, Stine detailed that he hadn't quite found the right blend of humor and horror in the first entry, a blend he would go on to perfect in future entries.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Focuses on Fubuki, Blizzard of Hell

One-Punch Man has introduced anime fans to plenty of heroes and villains over the journey of Saitama as he attempts to find an opponent that can survive one of his serious punches. The day where a worthy opponent has stepped up to the plate has arrived as the manga pits Garou against the hero for fun. Now, one cosplayer has helped bring one of the most popular heroes to life, with Fubuki, aka the Blizzard of Hell, remaining one of the biggest B-Class crime fighters.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Fans Choose Their Dr. Doom

In a matter of days, thousands of fans will descend upon Comic-Con International, the first full-sized in-person comic convention held at the San Diego Convention Center since the onset of the global pandemic. Marvel Studios will be there with one of its signature Hall H panels, and speculation of what the outfit will reveal is at an all-time high.
