BetMGM Bonus Code: Huge Promo for British Open 2022

The Open 2022: The Favorites

The 21st-century phrasing is that big players make big plays in big games, while the timeless version is that St. Andrews always crowns a worthy champion. However, that’s not intended as obvious rhetoric concerning the best player of the week; rather, that’s a reference supporting that the winner is of a class worthy of prevailing at St. Andrews.

Rory McIlroy leads the field ahead of the opening round, at very short odds of +1000. The TOUR’s scoring leader is playing with the confidence that laid the foundation for his win at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and three top fives that followed. A tournament win in Canada in May seems to have given him the confidence he needs. Certainly one to watch.

Fresh off a US Open victory, Matt Fitzpatrick goes again at St. Andrews. The man from Yorkshire managed sixth place in the Scottish Open, and looked to cope well with the pressure. He can’t win back-to-back majors, can he?

There’s no doubt who’s playing at the highest level right now, but it’s fair to wonder how much last week’s second consecutive victory drained Xander Schaufelle. The American finds himself second favorite to McIlroy, and it would be some feat if he won here.

Jon Rahm is going in search of joining fellow Spaniard Seve Ballesteros as an Open Champion. Whilst this calendar year has not been so great for the former world No.1, he turned up the heat at the US Open, and came third at Royal St. Georges. Check out the full list of favorites below.

The Open Championship 2022: Odds

GolferOdds

Rory McIlroy+1000

Xander Schauffele+1400

Jon Rahm+1800

Jordan Spieth+1800

Matt Fitzpatrick+1800

Scottie Scheffler+1800

Justin Thomas+2200

Shane Lowry+2200

Cameron Smith+2500

Patrick Cantlay+2500

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

