Judge denies Amber Heard’s bid for a new trial in Johnny Depp case

A Virginia judge has rejected Amber Heard’s argument that she should get a new trial after Johnny Depp won a $10 million verdict against her — swatting down her claims that a juror snafu prejudiced the outcome of the case.

Fairfax Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate on Wednesday tossed the 36-year-old “Aquaman” star’s bid for a new trial on multiple grounds, according to a court filing.

Heard, 36, had in part argued that Juror 15 in her and Depp’s case was not the person who was summoned for jury duty, tainting her right to a fair trial.

But the judge tossed that claim, writing in her ruling that, “The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict.”

Heard, “does not allege juror fifteen’s inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way,” the decision reads.

“The only evidence before this court is that the juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the court’s instructions, and orders,” Azcarate continued. “This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

Heard’s lawyers claimed that the juror mix-up may have occurred because there are two people with the same last name living at the same address but who have different ages – 77 and 52.

The elder one was summoned but the younger one ultimately responded to the call for jury duty and sat for the trial, the attorneys claimed.

Depp’s lawyers countered that Heard’s team could have resolved the issue before trial started since both sides received a “pre-panel jury list” more than two months prior.

His team went on to argue that even if the swap occurred, Heard wasn’t negatively impacted because the juror was “vetted by the court and the parties counsel.”

The judge sided with Depp’s arguments finding that the jury panel was questioned “for a full day.”

“There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing,” Azcarate ruled.

It was not immediately clear whether Heard plans to appeal the ruling.

Last month, the 59-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor won $10.35 million in damages in his bombshell defamation case against Heard – his ex wife.

Heard won a $2 million verdict on one of her defamation claims against Depp.

Depp’s rep declined to comment. A rep for Heard didn’t immediately return a request for comment.