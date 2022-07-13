ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski reveals why he left out Patriots in second retirement post

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 3 days ago

Rob Gronkowski believes the hype regarding his decision to exclude the Patriots from his second retirement announcement has been “blown out of proportion.”

The former NFL tight end, 33, raised eyebrows over his retirement message last month, when he expressed gratitude for his most recent team, the Buccaneers, without mentioning New England, where he spent the first nine years of his career and won three Super Bowls.

“I think it’s a little blown out of proportion,” Gronkowski told NESN on Tuesday. “I mean, I kind of did it when, you know, my first retirement.”

Gronkowski initially called it a career in March 2019, a month after winning his third Super Bowl title. At the time, he penned a lengthy tribute to the Patriots, even recalling the moment the team selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Rob Gronkowski initially retired in March 2019 after nine years with the Patriots.
A year later, however, he returned to the NFL to team up with Tom Brady, who joined the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. The dynamic duo went on to win a Super Bowl together in their debut season with the team.

When Gronkowski announced in June that he was retiring for the second time, he spoke about his “amazing” experience with the Buccaneers and explained that it had been a dream of his to play in Tampa Bay.

“There’s no doubt I love New England,” Gronkowski said Tuesday. “I love all the fans here in New England. There’s no doubt. But I felt like that speech or whatever, the time and place I did for the first one was great, and I was just kind of giving it for that retirement for the two years I had in Tampa. But I think it was blown out of proportion maybe a little. But I love New England, love everything about it.”

Before Gronkowski officially hung up his cleats for the second time, it was widely believed that he would return for another season after Brady ended his 40-day retirement in March. Gronkowski also closed the door on a potential return Tuesday, telling ESPN he’s “done with football” — even if his former quarterback came calling .

Rob Gronkowski retired again in June 2022 after playing for the Buccaneers for two seasons.
“Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me…. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business,” Gronkowski said.

“I would answer [if Brady called], obviously. I would obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all time, ask him how he’s doing, and tell him I’m doing good, but I wouldn’t go back to football, no,” he said.

Gronkowski wrapped what would be his final season in the league with 55 catches, 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

