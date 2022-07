Juan Soto turned down a $440 million contract with the Washington Nationals. Now, he will likely be traded. Here's a look at the Juan Soto Next Team odds. After the 2018 season, the Washington Nationals lost their superstar, Bryce Harper to free agency. They would win the World Series the following year but now just a few years later find themselves in a pinch as Juan Soto, their current star, rejected a $440 million contract extension.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO