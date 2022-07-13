Why Zoom Shares Are Diving Lower Today
Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower by 5.7% to $101.87 Wednesday afternoon after CPI data showed worse-than-expected June inflation. A rise in inflation...www.benzinga.com
Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower by 5.7% to $101.87 Wednesday afternoon after CPI data showed worse-than-expected June inflation. A rise in inflation...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0