ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Zoom Shares Are Diving Lower Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower by 5.7% to $101.87 Wednesday afternoon after CPI data showed worse-than-expected June inflation. A rise in inflation...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$3B In Bitcoin Will Be Released Into Market To Make Up For Hack

Some 137,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD are to be released into crypto markets from funds associated with 2011’s Mt. Gox hack. After the hack, another 850,000 Bitcoin was lost. Mt. Gox announced a “Rehabilitation Plan” last year to re-compensate investors who lost their funds years before. Up to 200,000 Bitcoin from the entire hack was found in 2014 which was frozen due to legal ongoings.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Lower Following Hot Inflation Data

U.S. stocks closed Wednesday's session lower, after Consumer Price Index data showed that consumer prices jumped 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the the fastest pace for inflation going back to November 1981 -- more than forty years ago. Jim Worden, Chief Investment Officer of the Wealth Consulting Group, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Cpi Data
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

2022 Cannabis Halftime Report: Batten Down The Hatches

There is a perception that licensed legal cannabis businesses are essentially printing money. Year after year, mainstream news articles tout the exponential growth of the industry, the record-breaking sales figures each 4/20 and the increasing number of states enacting or considering legalization. However, these reports exclude how increasing competition, festering federal uncertainty, a prospering illicit market and crippling taxes and regulations chip away at profits. In fact, due to 280E, a typical multi-state operator is paying an effective tax rate of more than 60% each year, while Amazon's effective federal income tax rate was 6.1% in 2021.
INDUSTRY
GOBankingRates

10 Surprising Household Products Not Hit by Inflation

While many popular grocery store items, including avocados, eggs and meat, have skyrocketed in price over the last year due to inflation, certain products are seemingly unaffected and have even decreased in price. GOBankingRates pulled statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) to examine which...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Amazon.com To $185? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

UBS cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $134 to $126. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $107.96 in pre-market trading. Raymond James lowered Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG price target from $330 to $294. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.3% to $204.84 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut the price target...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Daily Mail

Biden says 9.1% inflation is 'unacceptably high' but blames out-of-date figures that don't 'reflect full impact' of gas prices decreasing by 40 cents: BoA analysts say SEVERE recession is necessary

Inflation in the U.S. rose to 9.1 percent in June, the highest since 1981 and a greater increase than economists predicted as President Joe Biden claims the issue is subsiding. The consumer price index, a broad measure of goods and services in the nation, soared above the 8.8 percent Dow...
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Producer Price Index rises 11.3%, another worrying inflation marker

(The Center Square) – Producer prices soared by 11.3% in June over a year ago as consumers continue to struggle with skyrocketing prices for just about everything. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Producer Price Index data Thursday, which showed a 1.1% increase last month, contributing to a 11.3% increase in the past 12 months, “the largest increase since a record 11.6% jump in March 2022.”
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Inflation Is (Still) at a Record High, but a Few Items Are Actually Getting Cheaper

Inflation in the U.S. has notched — say it with us — another four-decade high. Consumer prices increased a staggering 9.1% in the 12 months ending in June, which is the largest increase since November 1981, according to new data from the Labor Department. This past May, the inflation rate was 8.6%; just since then, prices have risen 1.3%.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Biden Calls Inflation Report Out of Date Due to Declining Gas Prices

President Joe Biden sought to downplay a report showing higher-than-expected inflation in June, calling it “out of date” because of declining US gasoline prices. Biden called inflation “unacceptably high” in a statement but said that “today’s data does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices that have reduced the price at the pump by about 40 cents since mid-June.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group UNH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $589.23 versus the current price of UnitedHealth Group at $503.4, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Provides Update on Listing of its Shares

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") VOYG VYGVQ UCD today announced that common shares of the Company have resumed trading on the OTC Pink Sheets under the new ticker symbol "VYGVQ." Due to the Company's July 5, 2022, bankruptcy filing, Voyager no longer qualifies to trade on OTCQX International.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
60K+
Followers
148K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy