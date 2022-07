TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search for Topeka’s next city manager has entered its next stage. The window for candidate applications closed at 5 p.m. Friday. The City of Topeka says more than 30 candidates have applied for the position left open by Brent Trout’s retirement last November. Chief of Staff Bill Cochran, who has served in the interim since Trout retired, told 13 NEWS Monday that five of the applicants live in Kansas, two in Topeka, while 10 others have Kansas ties.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO