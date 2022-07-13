ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

2021 NCAA wrestling champion off Oklahoma State University team after accused of sexual assault; attorney says allegations are ‘false’

By Hicham Raache/KFOR, Associated Press
 4 days ago
AJ Ferrari, image OSU website

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — NCAA National Champion wrestler A.J. Ferrari is no longer a member of the Oklahoma State University Wrestling Team, after a sexual assault allegation was made against him. His attorney, however, says the allegations are “false.”

OSU announced Wednesday that wrestler Ferrari is no longer with the program.

The Stillwater Police Department issued a news alert Tuesday afternoon, announcing that “Albert James Ferrari Jr.” is the suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

Stillwater police responded on Saturday, July 2 to a reported sexual assault.

“The case is currently under investigation by our Criminal Investigation’s Unit. SPD is committed to thoroughly investigating these cases,” police officials said. “Once the investigation is complete the case will be submitted to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing charges.”

Ferrari’s attorney Derek Chance issued a statement to KFOR, saying the allegations against Ferrari are untrue.

“The allegations against AJ are false.

It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Okla State, but he and the University mutually agreed a change was appropriate.”

Derek Chance, Attorney

Ferrari was the NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class in 2021 and injured in a January accident.

Payne County, Okla., court records show a judge granted a woman a protective order against Ferrari last week.

Ferrari has signed an NIL deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. He was U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020.

KFOR

One wounded following a dispute in West Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was wounded near NW 10th St. and N Meridian Avenue in West Oklahoma City early on Saturday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries were non-life threatening, so they are expected to recover. They were responsive on the scene, but were uncooperative with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma child drowns in river

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have recovered the body of an Oklahoma child who drowned in a river on Friday. The four-year-old Sand Springs boy was in the Arkansas River, about three miles east of the Keystone Dam in Tulsa County, when he went under water and did not resurface, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR granted access inside Oklahoma’s Public Health Lab

Following months of reporting on the state’s public health lab, on everything from concerns about newborn screenings to questions around the state’s pandemic response and COVID variant testing, KFOR was granted access inside the Stillwater lab for a tour, along with an interview with the state’s health commissioner.
OKLAHOMA STATE
