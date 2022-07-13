‘It was a lot for this neighborhood’: Witnesses react to police chase that ended in Cranston pond

MANSFIELD – Several people are facing animal cruelty charges for leaving their dogs in hot cars during the Phish concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield Thursday night. Mansfield Police said Charlie, Lucky, and Lulu were removed from hot cars that did not have adequate ventilation or water. They were taken to a veterinarian to be checked out and are in good health. The dogs are staying at the Mansfield Animal Shelter and their owners will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court to face charges of animal cruelty and confining an animal in a motor vehicle causing exposure to extreme heat.The temperature just before the concert started was over 80 degrees with high humidity.Ahead of the second Phish show Friday night, police put up electronic signs reminding concertgoers to not leave pets in their cars. "Bad owners will go to the pound!" one sign said. The names of the dog owners were not released.

