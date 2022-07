As expected, Marvel entry Thor: Love and Thunder handily took No. 1 in its second weekend at the North American box office with $46 million in ticket sales, far ahead of the new entry Where the Crawdads Sing, which earned a better-than-expected $17 million. Thor thundered to first at the domestic box office at 4,375 locations, a drop of 68 percent from its first weekend. This is on par with the last Marvel installment, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which dipped to 67 percent in its second weekend at the U.S. box office on its way to $411 million....

MOVIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO