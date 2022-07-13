ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks sign 6 players on opening day of NHL free agency

By 670 Staff
 4 days ago
(670 The Score) The Blackhawks had a busy opening day of NHL free agency Wednesday.

Chicago signed forward Andreas Athanasiou, forward Max Domi, forward Colin Blackwell and goaltender Alex Stalock to standard contracts. The Blackhawks also added forward Luke Philp and forward Brett Seney on two-way contracts.

Athanasiou, 27, had 11 goals and six assists for the Kings last season. He has played seven NHL seasons. He signed a one-year, $3-million deal.

Domi, also 27, had 11 goals and 28 assists for the Hurricanes last season. He has also played seven seasons in the NHL and also inked a one-year, $3-million contract.

Blackwell, 29, had 10 goals and 10 assists in 58 games split between the Kraken and Maple Leafs last season. He's a four-year NHL veteran who joined Chicago on a two-year, $2.4-million deal.

Stalock, 34, has played in 152 NHL games and started 124 since breaking into the NHL with the Sharks during the 2010-'11 season. He played in one game for San Jose last season. He has a 2.64 goals against average and .908 save percentage for his career. He signed with Chicago on a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Philp, 26, had 21 goals and 23 assists in 66 games for the AHL Stockton Heat last season.

Seney, 26, had 17 goals and 42 assists in 62 for the AHL Toronto Marlies last season, when he also appeared in two games for the Maple Leafs.

670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

