Maple Leafs make another goalie move after trading for Matt Murray

It has been a mild offseason so far for the Montreal Canadiens front office that is intent on fielding a much better product on the ice in the 2022-23 NHL season following a letdown campaign in which the team not only missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs but also posted the worst record overall in the league. This is also why Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois is among the players to watch out for during this time of the year, as the Jets might just be on the verge of pulling the trigger on a trade that would send him to Montreal even after the Habs just acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling earlier in separate transactions with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO