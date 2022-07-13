Maple Leafs make another goalie move after trading for Matt Murray
By Benedetto Vitale
The NHL free agency window is officially open as teams across the league are signing players to improve their rosters. It’s already been a busy offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs, especially since the front office traded for Matt Murray. Now, the organization makes a smart move on Wednesday to ensure...
Johnny Gaudreau stunned the NHL world when he agreed to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The $68.2 million he’s due to earn in Columbus is less than the reported offer that he received from the Calgary Flames, leaving many fans perplexed as to what went into his decision. Now, on Thursday, Gaudreau opened up on his free-agency move, revealing why he wanted to play in Columbus in his introductory press conference.
The St. Louis Cardinals are loaded with talent yet are on the brink of falling out of the playoff picture. They have the last Wild Card spot but are only half a game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for it. Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Nolan Arenado is sending the front office a clear message.
The Calgary Flames put a monstrous $80 million extension on the table for Johnny Gaudreau, but he ultimately turned it down and decided to go sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team that isn’t even a contender. It was a puzzling decision that left a lot of the NHL world frankly confused and even after inking a seven-year deal for less money, Gaudreau has yet to provide a legitimate explanation for leaving Calgary.
Andrew Benintendi is among 10 Kansas City Royals players who will be unavailable for the team’s road trip in Toronto when they take on the Blue Jays north of the border. Benintendi’s vaccination status will prevent him from joining his teammates on the road trip and has also presented a rather concerning hurdle in any trade involving the All-Star outfielder.
The St. Louis Cardinals are just a few games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. St. Louis has postseason aspirations in 2022. However, the Cardinals have battled a number of injury concerns which have limited their overall ceiling so far this season. This is a team that would benefit from making a few moves ahead of the upcoming 2022 MLB trade deadline.
Just hours before NBA free agency opened up two weeks ago, Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world by announcing that he had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets were likely caught off guard as much as anyone. They had just finally re-signed Kyrie Irving and were looking to run it back with new trio of Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons. Instead, the all-time great appears to be forcing the Nets hand to deal him. Durant leaked his preferred destinations, with the Phoenix Suns atop the list. In order for that trade to happen, a Deandre Ayton sign and trade likely would have had to be included.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have made roster-altering moves this offseason after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Minnesota made a big trade by sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, four first-round picks and a pick swap for Rudy Gobert. Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner […]
The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
Donovan Mitchell has been surrounded by trade rumors all offseason but is especially surrounded by them now. As the New York Knicks look to beat out opposing teams to land the Utah Jazz star, the star shooting guard is simply enjoying his offseason. Although Mitchell has not spoken about the...
The Phoenix Suns are interested in Kevin Durant, but they are not that desperate to give the farm away to the Brooklyn Nets. That much is clear after Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed what the Suns didn’t include in their offer for KD. Speaking on The Hoop Collective podcast, the veteran NBA insider shared that Phoenix didn’t even offer Mikal Bridges in the deal for the superstar forward.
Brooklyn Nets fans have yet to see Ben Simmons in action for their team, but they can catch him on Twitch this offseason. Those who have been following him on the popular live-streaming service recently got an intriguing insight from Simmons, particularly about the player the Philadelphia 76ers traded him for, and that’s James Harden.
NEW YORK (AP) — Houston’s Justin Verlander, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Atlanta’s Max Fried won’t be active for the All-Star Game after weekend starts. Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee replaced them on the active rosters for Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium, Major League Baseball said Sunday. About a dozen players have changed from the original rosters announced July 6 and 8. Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Toronto infielder Santiago Espinal, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley and Texas shortstop Corey Seager were among previous additions.
It has been a mild offseason so far for the Montreal Canadiens front office that is intent on fielding a much better product on the ice in the 2022-23 NHL season following a letdown campaign in which the team not only missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs but also posted the worst record overall in the league. This is also why Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois is among the players to watch out for during this time of the year, as the Jets might just be on the verge of pulling the trigger on a trade that would send him to Montreal even after the Habs just acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling earlier in separate transactions with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
It’s been quite some time now since Kevin Durant shocked the basketball world by demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Several teams have already been linked to a sensational swoop for the former league MVP, but right now, nothing has materialized just yet. At this point, it has...
At one point during the early stages of the 2022 MLB season, it seemed as if the Seattle Mariners were going to end up being sellers at this year’s trade deadline. However, much has changed for Seattle as of late. The Mariners have reeled off 12 wins in a...
Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader was once considered the best reliever in MLB. His nasty left-side delivery and filthy pitches made him an elite presence on the mound. But Hader is laboring to say the least right now. The Brewers closer now has a 4.50 ERA after surrendering 6 runs to the San Francisco Giants on Friday. He ultimately coughed up a walk-off grand slam to Mike Yastrzemski to take a blown save and a loss.
With the Washington Capitals completely revamping their goaltending situation this offseason, the team traded Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils last week. Along with Vanecek, the Capitals sent the 46th pick in the draft to the Devils, receiving the 37th and 70th picks in exchange. Below, we take a...
The Miami Heat want Kevin Durant. As a matter of fact, reports suggest that they’re pulling out all the stops to try and snag the former league MVP from the Brooklyn Nets via a sensational trade deal. At this point, however, it seems that Pat Riley and his front office need to work harder if they want their KD dream to come to fruition.
The Chicago Bulls have a lot of faith in their current core led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. They made just a few additions in NBA Free agency by signing Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond. They also re-signed LaVine to a new max contract. According to Joe Cowley of...
It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is not a big fan of Rob Perez’s idea on where to hold the NBA’s proposed mid-season tournament. On Saturday, the Drew League attracted huge crowd and massive viewership. With that, Rob Perez–popularly known as WorldWideWob–sent an open letter to the NBA advising Adam Silver and co. to take a page out of the competition if they really want to push through their planned mid-season tournament.
