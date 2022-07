ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - On Thursday 18-year-old Keith Rodney was sentenced to 17 and 1/3 years to life for the murder of Alton Carelock, Jr. This sentence comes after a jury convicted him of murder in the second degree, and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the death of Alton Carelock, Jr.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO