ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Star Trek: TNG Fan Faves Will Visit Upstate New York? Make It So!

By Cameron
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the launch of Paramount+, Star Trek has been having another Renaissance on the small screen. While streaming shows like Discovery and Strange New Worlds explore new frontiers, Picard has enjoyed a lot of success bringing back fan favorite characters from late 80s/early 90s classic Star Trek: The Next Generation. Now...

hot991.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

National Magazine Calls Local Landmark NY’s “Best Kept Secret Place”

Readers Digest is calling what is a statewide landmark New York's coolest secret location. My first thought when I saw this recognition was "Maybe it is a secret for those living outside of New York." Regardless of who these spots are secrets for, Reader's Digest has compiled their list of The Coolest Secret Location in all 50 United States.
LIFESTYLE
Hudson Valley Post

Fact Check: Was a Mountain Lion Or Cougar Spotted In New York

New York State officials released in-depth details about an impressive investigation following reports of a mountain lion in New York. Next to the jaguar, a cougar which is also known by common names including puma, mountain lion, catamount, and panther, is the largest North American cat, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
SCIENCE
96.1 The Breeze

The Three Most Hates Places in New York State

In the grand scheme of things, New York State is not exactly a state that is universally beloved by outsiders; even current residents for that matter. Its cost of living and high taxes are typically the biggest reason for that, along with the weather and harsh winters for certain regions of the state.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Ticonderoga, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Entertainment
City
Lake George, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Business booming at Capital Region drive-in movie theaters

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After two years, drive-ins in the Capital Region are back in full force and seeing business as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. NEWS10 checked in with local drive-ins to see how the summer season is going. “The good old days are here again,”...
MOVIES
Hot 99.1

See 3 Classic Movies At Capitol After Dark In Albany This Summer

There will be free outdoor movies shown throughout the Capital Region this summer and will be going the "classic" route. A classic movie series in the shadow of a classic Albany building, It's only fitting. Starting Wednesday, August 24th for 3 weeks every Wednesday at 8pm a free classic movie will be shown at West Capitol Park at the historic state Capitol Building, complete with free popcorn from Mazzone Hospitality while supplies list. It's all part of the Capitol After Dark movie series.
ALBANY, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Enormous, Wild Drive-Thru Safari Coming To Upstate New York

Have you ever been on a safari? It's something that we all tend to associate with the wilds of Africa but a much closer-to-home version is coming to 100+ acres with 3 miles of roadways owned by Animal Adventure Park outside of Harpersville, NY. The acreage is right across the street from the current preserve and is almost ready to open and is still being prepared for a big drive-thru safari experience that will be one of the northeast's biggest.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shatner
Person
Gates Mcfadden
Person
Spiner
Person
Brent Spiner
Person
George Takei
Hot 99.1

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
WIBX 950

New York State Bans This At All State Parks, Beaches, And Playgrounds

Across New York State, this activity is now banned at all state parks, beaches and playgrounds. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on July 15th 2022 that prohibits smoking cannabis and tobacco in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Here's what she had to say when she signed this bill into law:
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Upstate New York#Paramount#Renaissance#Next Generation
Hot 99.1

New York BEACHES OF TERROR: 5th Shark Victim Bit Wednesday Night

Truly out of the pages of "Jaws", New York beachgoers have a real question on their hands. Is is safe to go in the water? And, if you are on any of the southern Long Island beaches from the Rockaways to Montauk, the answer right now is NO. On Wednesday night, the 5th shark bit victim in two weeks and the 2nd in ONE DAY occurred in waist deep water off the beaches of Fire Island, less than 50 miles from where a surfer was hit Wednesday morning in Smith Point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkspaces.com

The Saratoga Springs of New York

East-central New York’s Saratoga Springs is a city and county. It is located 30 miles (48 km) north of Albany in the Hudson River valley to the west of the Hudson River. Its location was a former Mohawk Indian camping area with several natural mineral springs; the most common spelling and meaning was Sa-ragh-to-ga “Place of Swift Water”. The Revolutionary War Battles of Saratoga, which took place nearby on September 19 and October 7, 1777, are remembered in Saratoga National Historic Park, which was founded in 1938 and is situated 12 miles 19 km to the southeast. The springs, which the Indians had long been aware of its curative properties, began to draw white tourists as early as 1771, and Gideon Putnam constructed the first hotel there in 1802. With elaborate Victorian-style hotels, Saratoga Springs rose to prominence as one of the nation’s most upscale spa destinations during the 19th century. The Saratoga Casino Hotel in one of the upstate hotels you have to see with its luxurious amenities and superb interior architecture.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
96.1 The Breeze

Warning For Facebook Marketplace Users In New York State

Selling things that you are no longer using or have no use for at home is a great way to make some extra cash. For years, people have held yard sales or garage sales and displayed their items for people to walk in and purchase. Saturday and Sunday mornings are busy in neighborhoods across New York State even in 2022. But one of the most popular ways to sell things these days is happening online.
INTERNET
iheart.com

News Anchor Drunk on the air

Albany NY, News Anchor Heather Kovar was drunk on the air doing her news report. Viewers noticed and now she is suspended.
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy