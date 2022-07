This article was written by Laura Menge, Sr. Philanthropic Advisor, Greater Cincinnati Foundation. For nearly 60 years, Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) has been a leader in this remarkable community, addressing the entire region’s greatest needs. In Northern Kentucky, GCF and its donors have invested $50 million in recent years to support the health and vitality of communities in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. This summer, thanks to the strength of donor partnerships and endowments dedicated for Northern Kentucky, GCF has issued grants totaling $350,000 to Kentucky nonprofits that are making a difference for so many.

