How to Prepare for the Dayton Dragons 5K

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A car accident led to a a vehicle being flipped upside down in Vandalia on Thursday afternoon. The City of Vandalia Division of Fire responded to a report of an auto accident on W. Alkaline Springs Road. One occupant was transported to the hospital with...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Vandalia fire crews responded to assist Butler Fire and Harrison Township Fire and EMS crews on what turned out to be a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 southbound on Sunday morning. The accident occurred on Benchwood Road. A passenger vehicle struck a semi trailer stopped alongside...
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after a vehicle hit and run in Miami Township late Friday night. Michael Staats, 51, of Loveland, was walking southeast on Branch Hill Guinea Pike around 10:00 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Staats was fatally struck by...
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The coroner is on the scene after a person was pulled from the water in Springfield. According to authorities, an adult male went under in the rapids and did not resurface. Springfield fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Snyder Park Road...
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The body of a Beavercreek man was found in Lake Michigan after he attempted to rescue a drowning child. According to our partners at WOOD-TV, 33-year-old Anthony Diehl was attempting to save a 7-year-old boy who was drowning at South Haven’s North Beach. Diehl then disappeared in the water. Authorities presumed […]
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia’s police chief said what happened to a Clearcreek Township police officer affects not just the Clearcreek Township Police Department, it sheds light on the challenges law enforcement face everywhere. “It’s during these times when a critical incident occurs that it really causes us to pause and think the dangers of […]
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an inmate died in the Miami County Jail on Friday, June 15. According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, corrections officers were making a routine check around 7:47 a.m. when they found 47-year-old Jason Ray unresponsive in his cell. Troy medics were immediately called, and life-saving measures were performed.
