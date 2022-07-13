Francisco Lindor makes NL history, eclipses last year's RBI total with big home run

With one swing of the bat, Francisco Lindor exorcised his Charlie Morton demons and eclipsed his RBI total from the entire 2021 season.

With the Mets leading 1-0 early in their series finale against the Braves, Lindor cracked a no-doubt, three-run blast from the left side of the plate to break the game open at 4-0. It was the 16th home run of the season for Lindor, and his 62nd, 63rd, and 64th RBI, passing the total 63 RBI that he had in his debut season with the Mets.

Those 64 RBI are also the most by a switch-hitting shortstop in National League history before the All-Star break, according to SNY.

Lindor struggled through the month of June after starting the month by slamming his finger in a hotel door, but he had a triple in Tuesday night’s loss, and carried that momentum into Wednesday afternoon.

