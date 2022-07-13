ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francisco Lindor makes NL history, eclipses last year's RBI total with big home run

By Writers
 4 days ago
With one swing of the bat, Francisco Lindor exorcised his Charlie Morton demons and eclipsed his RBI total from the entire 2021 season.

With the Mets leading 1-0 early in their series finale against the Braves, Lindor cracked a no-doubt, three-run blast from the left side of the plate to break the game open at 4-0. It was the 16th home run of the season for Lindor, and his 62nd, 63rd, and 64th RBI, passing the total 63 RBI that he had in his debut season with the Mets.

Those 64 RBI are also the most by a switch-hitting shortstop in National League history before the All-Star break, according to SNY.

Lindor struggled through the month of June after starting the month by slamming his finger in a hotel door, but he had a triple in Tuesday night’s loss, and carried that momentum into Wednesday afternoon.

NBC Sports

Crawford back on IL with knee inflammation; Longoria activated

The Giants once again will be without their star shortstop. Prior to Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, San Francisco made a series of roster moves, including placing Brandon Crawford back on the injured list with knee inflammation -- the same injury that landed him on the IL just a few weeks ago.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Yankees Announce Injury Diagnosis For Star Pitcher

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino left Wednesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds early due to injury. On Thursday afternoon, the team provided an update on his status. Severino has been officially placed on the 15-day injured list with a low grade lat strain. This is disappointing news for Severino,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Diamondbacks prospect Leandro Cedeno hits 527-foot home run

The Arizona Diamondbacks have one heck of a slugger in their pipeline. Prospect Leandro Cedeno launched an absolute bomb on Saturday in a minor league game. The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles (seriously, that’s their name) first baseman was batting in the bottom of the fifth inning with his team down 5-4. He had a 3-0 count and decided to swing away. The result was an absolute bomb.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Game Haus

Rube Waddell: The Craziest Hall of Famer

Baseball fans can flock to Cooperstown to praise the legends of the game in the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame. While they are likely plenty of players they enjoy seeing, there are also several plaques with names they have never encountered. One of those names is Rube Waddell, who is one of the crazier characters in baseball history.
MLB
