SALT LAKE CITY — Where is mask wearing recommended in Utah? Salt Lake, Summit, Wasatch, Tooele, San Juan and Piute counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants you to wear a mask because COVID-19 is at a high community level, just as it is in more than 35% of the nation's counties as yet another highly transmissible omicron subvariant, BA.5, sweeps across the United States.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO