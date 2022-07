As Bobby Wagner gears up for his first season outside of Seattle, the Rams linebacker recently opened up about the sudden end of his tenure with the Seahawks. The 32-year-old joined his hometown team in the spring roughly a month after his release from the club where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons. At the time, Wagner’s comments on the situation suggested a possible falling out with the Seahawks after he claimed he was not informed of his release prior to the news going public before later saying both parties could’ve had a “simple conversation” about their future together.

