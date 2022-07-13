ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Mother and boyfriend charged after 2-year-old’s body discovered in a trash can

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zz3ZA_0geQbNPL00
Photo credit Houma Police

Houma Police today released new details about the murder of a two-year-old boy yesterday.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman says Ezekiel Harry’s body was found inside a duffel bag that was discovered in a trash can on Daspit Street in Houma.

Investigators say the child’s mother, Maya Jones, and her live-in boyfriend, Jermaine Robinson, 37, are in custody relative to the disappearance of Ezekiel Harry. Both of them are facing charges of first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and other related charges.

Chief Coleman says surveillance video shows Harry's mother carrying the same duffel bag for about two hours before throwing her son in the garbage. Coleman said the coroner will determine the cause of death while detectives work to figure out the motive for killing the toddler.

Terrebonne Parish District Attorney Joseph Waitz said the abuse "shocks the conscience."

“This is absolutely a potential death penalty case,” said Waitz. “We are aware of abusive patterns in the past involving this young child.”

Houma police say Harry’s disappearance was initially reported by Jones as an abduction that happened in the 100 block of Mahler Street.

“During the investigation, Houma Police contacted the mother, who initially stated she was along Bayou Terrebonne with her kids when a subject in a grey truck passed, grabbing her 2-year-old and departed the area,” said the initial Houma Police report.

Comments / 2

Think about it!
3d ago

Wait!! The DA knew of abuse patterns? What was done about that? Clearly nothing! Perhaps they have some of the responsibility to blame for this child’s death.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Cause of death revealed in case of 2-year-old found dead in trash can

HOUMA, La. — Investigators say a 2-year-old who was found dead in a Houma trash can died from severe blunt force trauma to the head. The Houma Police Department published the cause of death of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry on Friday, adding that the official coroner's report is still awaiting toxicology test results.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cops shoot at reckless driving suspect in New Orleans

Louisiana State Police say a trooper fired his gun at a suspect in New Orleans East Saturday night. "At approximately 9:30 p.m., Troopers conducting proactive patrols in the New Orleans East area received a complaint of reckless driving," Trooper Ross Brennan said. "Upon responding to the area, Troopers observed a suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 (Chef Menteur Highway) and Downman Road."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting After Suspect Reportedly Accelerated Toward Troopers

Louisiana State Police Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting After Suspect Reportedly Accelerated Toward Troopers. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 17, 2022, that on July 16, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Force Investigation Unit were called to investigate a shooting incident involving a Trooper in New Orleans East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD nabs female homicide suspect

NOPD has arrested Ariel Shelling in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Banks Street near the intersection with Broad. At about 7:30 a.m. on July 8, NOPD First District units responded to a medical call at the location. Upon arrival,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Trash Can#Violent Crime#Houma Police Report
brproud.com

APSO: 37-year-old turns himself in after warrant

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Department arrested a 37-year-old man on felony gun law violations on Wednesday, July 13. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, Bradrick Anthony Gilton, 37, was arrested for a shooting that happened May 30 in Labadieville. A warrant was issued for Gilton’s arrest. On...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: 6 armed robberies, 1 carjacking in 24 hours

Over the span of 24 hours, the New Orleans Police Department is investigating six armed robberies and one carjacking in the New Orleans area. All the incidents happened Thursday over 24 hours. In the 3500 block of Laurel Street, two men were robbed. One suspect exited the vehicle and pointed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Laplace 17-year-old arrested for murder in Kenner

KENNER, La. — On July 13, 2022, a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested at his home in Laplace for a second-degree murder warrant. On March 25, 2022, Kenner Police Department investigated the homicide of Terrall McGee, 26, Kenner, who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Vouray Drive, Kenner.
KENNER, LA
WWL-AMFM

Central City shooting under investigation

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting on the 1400 Block of South Broad Street near the corner of Thalia Street. Officers were called to a report of an aggravated battery just after noon. Arriving on scene offers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies make arrest in year-long double homicide investigation

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested after an investigation revealed he had killed two people, including a 14-year-old girl, as well as shooting at three others. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported in a press release sent out Wednesday that Devonte Leblanc, 21, was arrested for a double homicide that happened in May 2021.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WGNO

Victim dies from multiple gunshot wounds in Treme: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following a night of violent crime on Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in Treme in the early hours of Thursday. The NOPD says they were called to the intersection of St. Philip and Treme streets at 12:46 a.m. When...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy