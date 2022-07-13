Mother and boyfriend charged after 2-year-old’s body discovered in a trash can

Photo credit Houma Police

Houma Police today released new details about the murder of a two-year-old boy yesterday.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman says Ezekiel Harry’s body was found inside a duffel bag that was discovered in a trash can on Daspit Street in Houma.

Investigators say the child’s mother, Maya Jones, and her live-in boyfriend, Jermaine Robinson, 37, are in custody relative to the disappearance of Ezekiel Harry. Both of them are facing charges of first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and other related charges.

Chief Coleman says surveillance video shows Harry's mother carrying the same duffel bag for about two hours before throwing her son in the garbage. Coleman said the coroner will determine the cause of death while detectives work to figure out the motive for killing the toddler.

Terrebonne Parish District Attorney Joseph Waitz said the abuse "shocks the conscience."

“This is absolutely a potential death penalty case,” said Waitz. “We are aware of abusive patterns in the past involving this young child.”

Houma police say Harry’s disappearance was initially reported by Jones as an abduction that happened in the 100 block of Mahler Street.

“During the investigation, Houma Police contacted the mother, who initially stated she was along Bayou Terrebonne with her kids when a subject in a grey truck passed, grabbing her 2-year-old and departed the area,” said the initial Houma Police report.