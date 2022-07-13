ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

CPSC warns against use of King Song electric unicycle model

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diFRr_0geQaDcI00

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a safety warning concerning an electric unicycle.

The CPSC said consumers should not use the King Song model number KS-16S unicycle due to a battery fire hazard. The agency is advising owners to immediately dispose of them at a recycling facility or a household hazardous waste collection point.

The electric unicycle is made by King Song Intell Co. Ltd. and is imported and sold by EWheels LLC and other companies in the U.S.

King Song and EWheels have both refused to recall the unicycle, which sells for between $1,200 and $1,350, the CPSC said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy