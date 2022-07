We’re only a few weeks into the summer, and you probably want to enjoy the weekend and relax a little this weekend while the weather calls for warm Buffalo sunshine. For this weekend of July, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that are sure to keep the summer fun rocking and rolling. If you can’t decide on what to do this weekend, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO