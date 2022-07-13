Ex-mayor of Stonecrest sentenced to 57 months in prison in COVID funds fraud case

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde families awaited a new report Sunday that was expected to outline police failures in the May school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead, after weeks of conflicting and inaccurate statements from authorities surrounding why law enforcement waited so long to confront the gunman. The report by an investigative committee led by the Texas House of Representatives follows weeks of closed-door interviews with more than 40 people, including witnesses and law enforcement who were on the scene at Robb Elementary on May 24. The findings in the report were expected to offer the most complete account to date of the bewildering inaction by fully armed police officers who massed in the hallway of the school but waited more than an hour before breaching a fourth-grade classroom. The committee had scheduled a private meeting with Uvalde families to discuss their findings before releasing the report to the public.

UVALDE, TX ・ 8 MINUTES AGO