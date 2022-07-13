ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-mayor of Stonecrest sentenced to 57 months in prison in COVID funds fraud case

 3 days ago
STONECREST, Ga. — Former Stonecrest mayor Jason Lary has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison on fraud charges. Despite his attorneys asking for a lighter sentence, a judge on Wednesday sentenced Lary to 57 months behind bars with three years of supervised release. “Lary betrayed the...

