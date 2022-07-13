ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

South Carolina needs tougher boating laws, improved water-safety courses, official says

By Maya Lockett
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3zTy_0geQYkXt00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An increase in boaters on South Carolina waterways has some people calling for tougher laws and improved water-safety efforts.

“The reason there has been more accidents post-pandemic is because when things let loose an overflow of people just got on the water and there was an issue with something that we call situational awareness,” said John Brown, a U.S. Coast Guard flotilla commander. “People were not being aware of their surroundings and focusing on how to operate the boat safely something we teach thoroughly in our boat education classes.”

Currently, South Carolina only requires people 16 or younger who operate boats powered by 15 horsepower engines by themselves to complete a boating-education course, but some want to see stricter boating education laws in the state.

The family of Stanley Kiser, a South Carolina man killed in a boating accident on Lake Murray in 2019, is working with Congress to get a bill passed that would require people older than 16 to take a boating-safety course. Another family member, Shawn Kiser, also lost a leg in the crash.

Brown agrees.

“The earliest education that people can get to be safe on the water, the better off it will be all the way around in the long run,” he said. In areas where it is a vacation area, there is a lot of transient traffic. So, it needs to be that way here in the state of South Carolina without question.”

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offers free inspections of boats and jet skis at seven different ramps across the state throughout the year, typically inspecting 25 to 30 a day before they hit the water.

Brown said boater-education courses should be the first step in preventing accidents and that getting your boats inspected regularly should be a top priority to prevent further damage. Some of the biggest issues authorities see are visual distress, outdated flares and recalled fire extinguishers.

The auxiliary offers classes every third Saturday at the Surfside Beach fire station. Anyone can sign up on town’s website or on the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources website.

“To take that that would actually help all of us, the active-duty coast guard they’ll help us auxiliary out and it’ll help the first responders that have to make it to them when they have incidents.“ Brown said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
blufftontoday.com

This Month in SC History: Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge opens to traffic

This July marks the 17th anniversary of the opening of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. The bridge, which connects downtown Charleston to Mount Pleasant, officially opened to traffic on July 16, 2005, following a week-long celebration. The bridge is named after Arthur Ravenel Jr., the former U.S. congressman and state senator who campaigned for the funding needed to construct the bridge.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue graduates second-largest recruit class

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue graduated 52 recruits Friday night, the second-largest recruit class in South Carolina history. The record belongs to HCFR’s previous class in April, which had 58 graduates. The department holds the record for the three largest classes in the Palmetto State. HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said the large […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks are now recommended to be worn indoors while in public places in the Lowcountry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have a high community level, triggering the...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
News19 WLTX

Purple paint is the new sign for no trespassing in SC

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A recently-passed law now allows South Carolinians to mark parts of their property with purple paint in place of no trespassing signs. The markings must be painted to immovable, permanent objects that are not more than 100 yards apart and easily visible to anyone approaching the property.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#State Of South Carolina#Vehicles#U S Coast Guard#Congress
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed another earthquake on Friday night. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 10:15 p.m., 4.3 miles east of Elgin. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1.86 miles. Earlier this week, Kershaw County...
ELGIN, SC
WBTV

South Carolina COVID cases, hospitalizations creeping back up, top doctor says expect more cases

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -South Carolina’s top doctor says COVID’s not going anywhere. In fact, numbers in the Palmetto state are ticking up. The state’s health agency’s Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler says the numbers probably are not painting the full picture because of home tests. She also says people should expect a rise in cases for the short term because of COVID’s newest subvariant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

The 'Murdaugh Murders': What to Know About the South Carolina Killings

ISLANDTON, S.C. — The killing of a mother and son. Millions of dollars in stolen funds. Fresh investigations into a fatal boat crash and a housekeeper’s deadly fall. The tragic circumstances swirling around a lawyer and his family in South Carolina became only more perplexing over time, leading to several arrests, stunning twists and intricate theories arising from those following the case. At its center is the Murdaugh family, whose members have served in powerful legal positions in the southern part of the state going back 100 years.
ISLANDTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy