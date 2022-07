Allergies are a strange thing. You probably already know what it feels like to have an allergic reaction. Whether it's an allergy to pollen in the air or to a specific food, the reactions can range. It is also difficult to know sometimes what allergies are affecting you. Luckily, there are many things that you can do. One of the most helpful things you can do when it comes to allergies is to understand how they work, what allergies you have, and what you can do when you do have an allergy.

