Daytona Beach, FL

Statue of civil rights pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled at the US Capitol's Statuary Hall

News4Jax.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Capitol has unveiled its first Black American statue, replacing the statue of a Confederate general. Mary McLeod Bethune's statue was unveiled Wednesday. Bethune, a civil rights activist, was the founder of the Daytona Literary and Industrial Training...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 6

grunt
3d ago

just another token, tired of tearing down historical statues to put up new woke statues..they can't have there's without taking away ours ?

Reply
3
charles Gray
3d ago

Let's tear it down it offends me, isn't that what the did ?

Reply
7
 

Daily Beast

U.S. Capitol Finally Replaces Confederate Statue With Black Female Leader

Since 1864, there have been two statues per state displayed in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. But not a single one has been a statue of a Black American—until Wednesday. A statue of Mary McLeod Bethune, an educator, civil rights activist, adviser to Franklin D. Roosevelt, and namesake of Bethune-Cookman University, will be one of Florida's statues. She will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith, which was removed in 2021. Even though states have had the power to replace their statues since 2000, The Washington Post reported, Bethune is still the first Black American. Nine confederates still remain in the collection, however some states like Virginia and Arkansas have plans to introduce new Black figures into the hall in the next few years. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will unveil the statue of Bethune at a ceremony Wednesday.
CBS News

Former Oath Keepers spokesman, Capitol rioter to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

Washington — Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will feature testimony from a former spokesman for a far-right militia group and a rioter who pleaded guilty to illegally entering the Capitol building. The hearing will focus on the role of extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in the Jan. 6 attack and the ties between former President Donald Trump's associates and the far right.
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Senator Rick Scott Challenges President Biden – "Wake Up or Resign" Over Record Inflation in the United States

Many Floridians are "delaying retirement or going back to work" he says. Following the announcement of inflation having hit a 40-year record rate of increase on July 13 - at a rate of 9.1% - Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott has challenged President Biden that he needs to "wake up or resign" when it comes to tackling the economic situation in the United States.
