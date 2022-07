Cranberry Township is continuing its annual Community Days celebration this weekend. Saturday’s schedule will include the Cranberry Community Chase 5K beginning with registration at 7:30 a.m. in Community Park. Also the Lions Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. and Rotary Bingo from 5 to 9 p.m. are planned for the Jaycees Shelter. Finally, a Mascot Meet and Greet will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring Iceburgh from the Penguins, McGruff the Crime Dog, and Spongebob Squarepants.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO