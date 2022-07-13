ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

July 13, 1787: Northwest Territory established

By David Tristan
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — Once upon a time, a large chunk of what is now the United States of America was a large chunk of the British Province of Quebec. Before that, it was part of New France. Before that, there were the Beaver Wars, a series of brutal conflicts lasting most of the 17th century, between Native American tribes over control of the lucrative fur trade. To vastly oversimplify things, it ended up with France becoming the dominant power in the area, which they called New France.

Midstate Historial Markers: The mystery of Fort Hunter

Then, following defeat in the French and Indian War (1754–1763), France ceded the territory to Great Britain in the 1763 Treaty of Paris. They created the Province of Quebec.

Then, after the United States defeated the British (with French help) during the Revolutionary War, the British ceded the territory to the Americans in the 1783 Treaty of Paris. (There are so many Treaties of Paris it’s hard to keep track sometimes.)

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

So now the United States was in charge of the area west of Pennsylvania, east of the Mississippi River, and northwest of the Ohio River, up to the border with Canada. (The border wasn’t officially determined until 1846, which caused trouble at times.) But what to do with this “Northwest Territory”? A lot of the states had claims on parts of the territory. Fortunately, a compromise was devised; the states would give up their claims and turn over the territory to the Confederation government, and let Congress figure it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JR3Js_0geQVq8I00
Map of the Northwest Territory (Library of Congress)

Since the Confederation Congress couldn’t raise taxes, they were anxious to get the land up for sale. They passed the Land Ordinance of 1784, which set up a process to divide the Northwest Territory into new states, followed by the Land Ordinance of 1785 to establish a system to survey the land.

It’s Ratification Day! Who, what, when, where and why?

Finally, in 1787, the Confederation Congress passed the Northwest Ordinance, which officially established the territory as an area to be administered by an appointed Governor, while it got chopped up into new states.

Of course, there were still thousands of Native Americans living in the area; and of course, they didn’t like being arrogantly told their lands now belonged to the U.S. Government; and it should surprise no one that things ended up being decided by force of arms. The Northwest Indian War erupted in 1786, before the final plan to create states was passed, and it dragged on until 1795, by which time the power of the tribes was pretty much broken.

Finally, the division of the area into new states began. In all, five and a fraction of states were created-Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and a small section of Minnesota. Most importantly, thanks to the Ordinance of 1787, these states were equal in stature to the original 13 states, The Ordinance of 1787 became one of the major accomplishments of the government created by the Articles of Confederation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Man arrested by York police for death of two-month-old

Editor’s Note: The article has been updated with the correct spelling of Ashley Decker’s name YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York police officers have arrested a man charged for contributing to the death of a two-month-old infant. Robert Eugene McCachren was arrested on Tuesday, July 12, in South Carolina. Police had been searching for him since […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Man beaten to death, three charged with homicide

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of three people. According to PSP Northumberland County, the homicide occurred in the 400 block of Groover Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. As stated in court documents, a witness came forward to inform police that […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Voice of America

Native American News Roundup July 10-16, 2022

WASHINGTON — Here is a summary of Native American-related news around the U.S. this week:. Interior secretary Haaland hears emotional testimony on boarding schools. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland heard from former students of federally backed Indian boarding schools as part of a year-long "Road to Healing" initiative. At the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, July 9, elders from different states and tribes shared stories of physical and emotional punishment, sexual abuse and other indignities suffered as part of an educational program designed to sever children from families and tribes and assimilate them into mainstream U.S. society.
ANADARKO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
The Independent

Remains exhumed from Native American school on Army base do not match boy believed buried there, military says

The US Army said that remains disinterred from a cemetery at Carlisle Barracks in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, did not belong to the Native American boy who was recorded to have been buried there. The military made the announcement on Saturday after it exhumed the remains of grave B-13, which was believed to have been the final resting place of Wade Ayres, a Catawba Indian Nation teenager who died in 1904. However, the remains did not match a 13 or 14-year-old boy, but were instead those of a girl or woman between the ages of 15 and 20. According to the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Territory#Great Britain#Fur Trade#New France#Native Americans#French#British
NPR

Supreme Court hands defeat to Native American Tribes in Oklahoma

Native Americans in Oklahoma rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled three years ago that the eastern half of Oklahoma is on tribal land and that the state could not bring criminal prosecutions on Indian land without the consent of the tribes living there. Well today, the court narrowed that decision, ruling that the state could prosecute non-Indigenous people for crimes committed against Native Americans in Indian Country. The decision prompted an angry dissent from Justice Neil Gorsuch, who has written extensively and sympathetically about the abuses inflicted on Indigenous tribes in the course of American history. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.
OKLAHOMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

15 of the Largest Armies In World History

For as long as humans have been able to sharpen sticks and stones, they have fought each other over resources such as land and water or for a myriad other reasons, including religion, ideology, or independence. But it is not until antiquity that humans began forming what could be considered standing armies. The earliest known […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
abc27 News

Drive-by shooting in Chambersburg leaves dog dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting at 357 Lincoln Way West at approximately 12:15 p.m. on July 12. CPD began their investigation and discovered that a blue 2006 Infinity SUV drove past the scene and shot multiple rounds which hit two vehicles and one house. No people […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

York man arrested in connection to city’s 14th homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police have arrested a 26-year-old York man for the shooting murder of Shaheim Carr. The murder marks the 14th homicide in the city in 2022. York City Detectives had obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, Jaquez Brown. On Sunday, they arrested Brown after locating him in a residence […]
YORK, PA
CNN

Opinion: Mississippi is no longer a world unto itself

W. Ralph Eubanks is the author of the new book "A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape" (Timber Press), as well as "Ever Is a Long Time" and "The House at the End of the Road." He is a visiting professor of English and Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi. The views expressed here are his. View more opinion on CNN.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Year the Most Americans Have Died in War Since 1980

During World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt described the United States as the “Arsenal of Democracy,” and more than 70 years later, it remains one. The U.S. is the undisputed military power in the world in terms of numbers and technology, according to an index created by The Global Firepower. (These are the countries spending […]
MILITARY
abc27 News

Police investigating Lancaster shooting that injured 2

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City police are investigating a shooting that hurt two people. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Investigators say the shooting happened on the 300 block of N. Queen Street around 3...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy