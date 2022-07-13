ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians' Cody Morris: Kicks off rehab assignment

Morris (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Guardians' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, working a scoreless inning and striking out two. Morris has been sidelined since...

CBS Sports

Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Optioned to Triple-A

Smeltzer was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday. Smeltzer will return to Triple-A after serving as the Twins' fifth starter since late May. The 26-year-old owns a 4.02 ERA and 1.21 WHIP on the season over 12 starts, but over his last three outings he's produced a far less ideal 8.76 ERA and 2.03 WHIP. Smeltzer was moved in order to open a roster spot for Chris Archer (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday. Minnesota won't need a fifth starter again until the first week of August, at which point Smeltzer will likely be called up from St. Paul.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Delivers run with triple

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres. Kennedy delivered the Diamondbacks' first run with a triple in the fourth inning, his first RBI in nine games. He's been getting steady playing time at second base while Ketel Marte deals with a lingering hamstring injury that's limited him to designated hitter duty, but that run could end soon. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated earlier this week that the team has a plan in place for Marte to get back to playing the field, a process that should begin in earnest following the All-Star break. Kennedy is batting .250 (13-for-52) with two doubles, one triple, eight RBI and six runs scored over the last 19 games as the Diamondbacks' primary second baseman.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Designated for assignment

Knight was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday. Knight allowed three runs on four hits while striking out two over 2.1 frames in his only outing after being called up July 2. He will now either be claimed by another team or report to Triple-A Durham. The move was made to create an open spot on the 40-man roster for Pete Fairbanks (lat), who was reinstated off the 60-day injured list Sunday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Key stolen base Saturday

Haggerty entered Saturday's extra-inning win over the Rangers as a pinch runner in the top of the 10th inning, stole third base and eventually scored the game-winning run. The speedy Haggerty's swipe of third base, his fourth steal of the year, was key, as it allowed him to score easily when J.P. Crawford laced a single into right field to snap a 2-2 tie. It's been a somewhat momentous first three games of the series for Haggerty, who also notched an inside-the-park home run as part of a three-hit night in Thursday's opening installment against the Rangers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Returns after ejection

Happ is starting as the designated hitter and batting third in Sunday's game against the Mets. Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader for arguing balls and strikes. He went 0-for-7 across the twin bill, so he'll look to turn things around Sunday after a frustrating few games. The outfielder has still had a nice first half with an .811 OPS through 89 games along with nine home runs and 41 RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston

Watch: Jeter Downs hits first career home run at Yankee Stadium

Of course it came against the Yankees. It’s only fitting that Jeter Downs’ first career Major League home run came at Yankee Stadium. In the third inning Sunday, Downs – named after Derek Jeter – belted a l-1 Gerrit Cole offering over the left-field fence. The 363-foot, two-run shot plated Jackie Bradley Jr. and sliced the Yankees’ lead to 3-2.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods score: Three-time Open champion ejects early, struggling in awaited return to St. Andrews

Playing one of his favorite events at his favorite course in the world, Tiger Woods showed considerable rust en route to an opening 6-over 78 in the 150th Open Championship on Thursday at St. Andrews. On the course for the first time since the third round of the PGA Championship in May, Woods' score across the 18 holes was the highest of his career as a professional, matching the 78 he shot at the Old Course as an amateur in the final round of the 1995 Open.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Knocks fourth homer

Kelly went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres. Kelly gave the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead with his fifth-inning blast off Padres starter Sean Manaea. After a lack of power early in the year, Kelly has hit all four of his homers in his last 14 contests. He's hit safely in 12 of those games, going 15-for-45 (.333) in that span. The catcher is up to a .189/.232/.326 slash line with 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles in 142 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Pulled after 3.2 innings

Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Soler (pelvis) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field and batting fourth Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler is back in the lineup after he missed two weeks of action while nursing a pelvic injury. The outfielder has compiled a .217 average with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 31 runs over 254 at-bats in 67 games this season. Jon Berti (groin) was placed on the 10-day IL, opening a roster spot for Soler's return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Mashes third homer

Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. Pasquantino went deep off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the top of the 10th inning with a two-run blast off the foul pole that cashed in the automatic runner from second. The two-hit game lifted Pasquantino's average to .206 on the season. The 24-year-old rookie has had some difficulty adjusting to the big leagues since being called up from Triple-A on June 29, but he has begun to show some signs of life by hitting two home runs over the past week. The highly-touted prospect is expected to play first base every day for the Royals over the second half of the season and there could be plenty of more power production awaiting in his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Out of lineup again Friday

Sanchez (personal) remains out of the Marlins' lineup Friday versus the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports. Sanchez will miss a second consecutive game as he deals with a personal issue. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat seventh versus the Phillies.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: No longer starting Sunday

Alexander will not start Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The Brewers will start Aaron Ashby on short rest instead, though a reason for the pitching change was not announced. Something may be off with Alexander -- he threw only 73 pitches across four innings in a rain-shortened outing Tuesday and Ashby just threw 101 pitches Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with neck issue

Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Sitting Friday

Tsutsugo will be on the bench Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Tsutsugo's off days typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty German Marquez. He'll miss out on the opportunity to pad his numbers at Coors Field, though his .182/.271/.252 season slash line needs more than a little padding. Josh VanMeter will get the start at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

