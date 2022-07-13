ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 headsets, controllers, and more are on sale during Prime Day

By Andrew Koopman
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With this Prime Day sale, you can save up to 33% on PS5 headsets, controllers, and other things you might...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Sony’s Waterproof Extra Bass Speakers Are Up To 36% Off Today During Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day 2022 is officially here, which means SPY is hard at work bringing you the best Prime Day tech deals, the best Prime Day laptop deals, the best Prime Day TV deals, and more. You name it, the deals just keep rolling in. Right now, Prime members can save big on Sony’s Extra Bass line of speakers, including the popular Sony SRS-XB23 and SRS-XB13 Wireless Portable Speakers. One of the top brands, when it comes to electronics and audio products, Sony offers quality like no other. That said, this is the perfect time to...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Controller#Playstation Camera#Amazon Prime Day#Video Game#Ps5 Headsets#Shop Now#Playstation Media Remote
USA TODAY

Upgrade your TV's smarts with $90 off Amazon's 43-inch Fire TV this Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After a long day of sifting through Prime Day deals, maybe you just want to kick back and watch a few episodes of Seinfeld or catch up on Better Call Saul now that it's back. Thankfully, if you're in need of a new TV to do that, there's a Prime Day deal for you. Right now you can get Amazon's 43-inch 4K TV with Fire TV built in for $320, saving you a total of $90.
SHOPPING
Popculture

Xbox Just Made a Controversial Change

Xbox fans do not like this news. The video game system will make a big change this fall when it comes to its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold membership. Starting Oct. 1, the monthly games provided on both services will no longer include Xbox 360 titles. The news was sent to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members in an email.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Nintendo just announced a new Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED

Nintendo has launched a brand new Switch OLED model to coincide with the upcoming release of Splatoon 3 and it looks almost as colourful as the game it’s based on. The console features all the same specs as the original OLED with a bright 7-inch display and it’s also adorned with splashy, squid-based imagery from the original game. It includes a set of one blue and one yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with white undersides, and a white, graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock as well.In Splatoon 3, players will compete in teams in a family-friendly third-person shooter with a number of...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

A Nintendo Switch Pro Console Could be Announced This Year

Following early word, more rumors have surfaced about the release of a follow-up to the Nintendo Switch. The rumors are noting that the “Nintendo Switch Pro” (tentative name) could be officially announced before the end of the year. Nintendo’s current flagship hybrid console was originally released March 3, 2017 and marked innovation with its home console/portable device design.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Razer x BAPE® 2.0 Debuts Razer’s Largest Collection Ever in the Second Collaboration With Streetwear Icon, BAPE®

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced that it has partnered with Japanese streetwear brand BAPE® once again to release a new exclusive line of apparel and peripherals dubbed, A Gaming Ape Spring Summer 2022. The two powerhouses collaborated in December 2020 for a capsule collection that sold out within seconds. This year, the collection has doubled in size with even more designs and colorways, including Razer’s Quartz for the first time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005384/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy