Fort Bragg, NC

Fort Bragg soldiers sing ‘My Girl’ a capella

WOKV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Bragg soldiers sing ‘My Girl’ a capella...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 1

sandhillssentinel.com

Rainbow Baptist Church celebrates pastor

For the 12,410th time, Pastor Kenneth Wayne Jones took the podium on July 10, and the church people celebrated the Word as it is written in the King James Bible. Rainbow Baptist Church, in Aberdeen, is an independent Baptist church that does not follow mainstream religion. Pastor Jones said when...
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

Clayton girl receiving cancer treatment gets surprise swing set

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One Clayton child got a huge surprise delivered to her home Friday. Several companies and volunteers came together to build a swing set for a five-year-old girl who is battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). “I’m probably going to cry,” said Kris Bengtson, her dad....
CLAYTON, NC
City
Fort Bragg, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
cbs17

Durham solid waste employees reunite lost children

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three Durham city employees are being applauded for their work in reuniting lost children in the city. Kenneth parker, Harold Byrd, Jr., and KeShaun Sloan all work for Solid Waste Management for the city. The three were working their normal route last month when they spotted two children walking alone outside.
DURHAM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” debuts on the big screen. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the novel come to life in the film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as protagonist Kya, also known as the “Marsh Girl.” The movie soundtrack features a song by Taylor Swift called “Carolina.”
MOVIES
WDCG G105

This Is The Best Hospital In North Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins set to retire

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins told WRAL News she is planning to retire after over 30 years in law enforcement. Hawkins said she plans to retire Jan. 17, 2023, but has not said what she plans to do next. Hawkins has served as Fayetteville’s chief since...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In North Carolina?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Oak City Fish and Chips holds reopening celebration (July 15, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Over in Chapel Hill, Brandon Sharp, chef and owner of the restaurant Hawthorne & Wood, has opened his second establishment, Bluebird, in Meadowmont in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Carolina (although you won't recognize it once you walk in). Bluebird aims to present “true Gallic style” of French cuisine where the menu features French dishes like salade lyonnaise, sole véronique, and roast chicken with black truffle. The drink selections are primarily feature French wines, ciders and cocktails. Bluebird is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and open for brunch on Sundays. Get familiar with them here.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Scene clears after gunman barricaded in home near Fuquay-Varina, officials say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies responded Saturday night to a gunman barricaded in a home near Fuquay-Varina, officials said. The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. at 2049 Herbert Akins Road, which is west of N.C. 55 and just north of Fuquay-Varina, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police ID woman who died in Fayetteville crash early Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police Saturday night identified a woman who died in a wreck involving two vehicles early Saturday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., officers say they were called to the intersection of Raeford and Hoke Loop roads. A 24-year-old man was driving a 2016 GMC truck...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Eastern Wake County -- Hotter than Hot: Living in Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon

Find more articles like this on www.NewHomesandIdeas.com. As more and more people flock to the Triangle and land here becomes ever more scarce, eyes are turning to Wake County’s last “frontier” — its eastern side and the once sleepy little towns of Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon. Greenspace, affordability, a young population and easy access to the greater Triangle have made this area the fastest growing not only in the Triangle, but in all of North Carolina. And new-home builders are answering this unprecedented demand with an abundance of new neighborhoods underway and on the drawing board, offering an array of living options, from apartments to townhomes to starter homes and estate homes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

