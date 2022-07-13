ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

How the Rajapaksa family fell after 15 years at the top in Sri Lanka

By Jason Burke
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZbst_0geQTjGr00

For weeks protesters in Sri Lanka have chanted “Go home Gota.” Now Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the president, appears to be looking for one. His first stop was the Maldives, reached last night. The United Arab Emirates may be the final destination.

The Rajapaksa family’s fall has been spectacular. It has resonated across the region, and well beyond. The ruler of Sri Lanka has been a high-profile casualty of the global cost of living crisis, analysts have said. In distant South Africa, a talk show host asked if the soaring cost of living there could spell the end for the ruling party. Others are asking the same question.

But the case of Sri Lanka, an exceptional place in every sense, is not easily transferrable, though there are lessons in it for any leader or protester.

The story starts with Rajapaksa’s brother, Mahinda, who won power in 2005 by projecting himself as a simple man from the rural south standing against the metropolitan, westernised political elite in Colombo, the capital. He wasn’t anywhere near as folksy as he pretended to be, but no matter. He also promised an end to the decades-long, bloody civil war against a faction of Tamil separatists in Sri Lanka’s north.

This was duly, and brutally, delivered. The Rajapaksas sought to channel and intensify the resultant wave of support among Sri Lanka’s Sinhala majority. A surge of chauvinism was one consequence. Another was the sense of empowerment that moved the Rajapaksas to spend enormous, borrowed sums on huge infrastructure projects of dubious value. A second win for Mahinda came in 2010.

In 2019, it was Gotabaya who won back power for the family, defeating a floundering and divided coalition government by offering voters strong and technocratic leadership. This appealed to a new constituency: still Sinhala and nationalist but educated, urban, westernised, tech-savvy. Gotabaya’s appeal was boosted by the Islamist extremist bombings on Easter Sunday that year.

What no one expected was the sheer incompetence of his increasingly autocratic rule. Taxes were cut, interest rates reduced, vast new loans sought, money printed – all at exactly the wrong time. Covid brought a collapse in tourism and remittances, both big sources of foreign exchange. A decision to make agriculture in Sri Lanka fully organic – largely an effort to greenwash an inability to afford fertiliser – crashed the entire sector. Soon, Sri Lanka was in a full economic meltdown.

“Gotabaya was a very poor politician. He surrounded himself with charlatans … just barked orders at people. He was incapable of charming anyone, cutting deals, or changing course in time,” said Alan Keenan, a senior consultant on Sri Lanka with the International Crisis Group.

Allegations of systematic corruption made huge price hikes, power cuts and shortages of medicines particularly enraging. With the country’s president, prime minister, finance minister and dozens of top officials all from the same family, there could only be one direction to point the finger of blame.

This may not be a revolution – Sri Lanka has a long and established tradition of democracy, albeit one that has been strained in recent years – but it is an immense upheaval. The likelihood of a return of the family to power is unlikely, at least for many years.

“The Rajapaksa brand is pretty much trashed for a long time, if not for ever,” said Keenan. Other good news is that the protest movement has bridged community and class divides in Sri Lanka in a way that few have seen for decades. Optimists see the possibility of a new national vision and spirit taking root.

Others worry that years of majoritarian rhetoric have had an effect. Both Mahinda and Gotabaya exploited resurgent Sinhalese nationalism in different ways. A new methodology could be equally effective. It is obvious to everyone that there is no political or economic quick fix for a very troubled country.

“There is energy on the street, but it will be difficult to move from that to putting Sri Lanka on the real road to recovery,” said Charu Lata Hogg of Chatham House.

Other leaders in south Asia and beyond have followed a similar playbook to that of the Rajapaksas. With economies under huge strain everywhere, many will be watching with interest.

On the one hand, the Rajapaksas’ toxic cocktail won the family almost 15 years in power and what is reported to be immense wealth. On the other, Gotabaya ended up ordering the Sri Lankan air force to fly him out of the country because civilian immigration officials reportedly tried to prevent his escape. Being trapped when the protesters are diving into the presidential swimming pool and there’s no fuel for the limos is the stuff of authoritarian nationalist nightmares. Some very cynical calculations are currently being made in the corridors of power in capitals across much of the developing world.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin

Dilith Jayaweera can still recall the moment he realised Sri Lanka was hurtling, unstoppably, towards financial ruin. It was around October 2021 and Jayaweera, a Sri Lankan media magnate and close friend of the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had invited Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was also the finance minister, to join him for dinner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
International Business Times

Sri Lankan President Flees Country Hours Before He Was Due To Step Down

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters, hours before he was due to step down amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, an immigration...
WORLD
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

President Rajapaksa Flees Sri Lanka Before Resurfacing in Maldives

Although the president agreed to leave office on Wednesday after the protesters breached his house, he has not yet resigned. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before his scheduled formal resignation following weeks of growing protests against his leadership, according to Reuters. The Sri Lanka...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Imelda Marcos, 92, watches her son BongBong being sworn in as Philippines president as he praises late dictator father's regime for 'getting it done'

Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday praised his dictator father's rule after being sworn in as the country's new leader, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office. 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, 64, won last month's elections by a landslide, securing the biggest victory since his father...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
South Africa
The Guardian

The Guardian

358K+
Followers
86K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy