ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

9 Prime Day deals under $50 you won't regret buying

By Michael L Hicks
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

At this point, you've probably seen most of the major Prime Day deals, and have decided if you want to snag a TV or phone that's heavily discounted but still quite expensive. But Prime Day also has plenty of affordable impulse buys that'll cost much less and still bring you plenty of joy.

We've chosen the best cheap Prime Day deals under $40 that we'd personally buy and recommend, from tech to games, knick-knacks to accessories.

Save even more with these Prime Day deals under $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pxHt_0geQTUyq00

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: $90 $45 at Amazon
Not to get too personal, but my dentist basically forced me to buy one of these to help with my gingivitis as a flossing alternative, and it's been a big help in preventing cavities over the last couple of years. This deal will save you cash in the short term and the long term by avoiding dental woes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlfkn_0geQTUyq00

Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4-pack): $30 $23 at Amazon
Android Central's top pick of the best smart plugs ? You guessed it, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini. These plug into your outlets both indoors and outdoors and make any connected device "smart" and controllable by either Alexa or Google Home. A four-pack of these will turn your home into an automated, voice-controlled future home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJ5gp_0geQTUyq00

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) + Blink Mini: $120 $45 at Amazon
You can either buy the Echo Show 5 for $35 or add the camera (typically $35) for just $10 extra. The Show 5 is one of our favorite smart displays with ultra-fast Alexa commands and a petite footprint that makes it fit on any shelf or table. And the Blink Mini is one of our favorite indoor cameras for keeping track of kids, pets, or valuables while you're away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWEzZ_0geQTUyq00

Fire TV Stick 4K with remote: $50 $25 at Amazon
All of Amazon's streaming sticks are discounted; you can get the Lite version for as low as $12 . But we think it's worth paying twice the price for 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and HDR10+ support, plus a remote with actual buttons. Otherwise, it has all the streaming channels you could want, and even gaming through Amazon Luna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wxXx_0geQTUyq00

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $100 $40 at Amazon
Most wireless earbuds will set you back $100-$200; if you're willing to compromise a bit on specs, these are supremely affordable, give you 5 hours + 20 hours with charging case, and have JBL's typically reliable audio quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmdHl_0geQTUyq00

Far Cry 6 (PS4 w/ free PS5 upgrade) | $60 $13 at Amazon
Take on the brutal regime of Anton Castillo (aka Giancarlo Esposito) on the fictional tropical island of Yara in the largest open world of the Far Cry series yet. You'll easily get dozens of hours of gameplay out of Far Cry 6, making this 78%-off deal a crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSSB6_0geQTUyq00

Throw Throw Burrito: $25 $13.50 at Amazon
Amazon has discounted a ton of party games and puzzles , all of which are definitely in the impulse-buy price range and make great cheap birthday gifts or fun ice-breakers for get-togethers with family and friends. Of them all, our favorite is Throw Throw Burrito, made by the same creative minds behind Exploding Kittens. It's the only combo card game/sporting event we've heard of!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6rxY_0geQTUyq00

Echo Dot | $50 $20 with Amazon
The Echo Dot is a fantastic, petite Alexa speaker with disproportionately loud sound in a small frame. At this price, you can buy a pair to get powerful stereo sound that trumps that of the larger Echo 4th Gen (currently $60 for Prime Day). You can also grab the Echo Dot with Clock (with the same specs and an always-on clock display) for $33 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlqUU_0geQTUyq00

Anker Portable Charger, USB-C Power Bank 20000mAh with 20W Power Delivery: $70 $45 at Amazon
Anker makes many of our favorite portable chargers, and this model has enough juice to charge most phones 4-5 times on the go, with the speed to get most phones to 50% in about 30 minutes. We'd also recommend the Anker PowerCore III 10K, currently $40 for Prime Day , if you prefer to have both wired and Qi wireless charging options available.

On the hunt for more Prime Day deals before the event ends? Our round-ups of the best Fire tablet deals and Prime Day Kindle deals have devices that are plenty affordable and worth checking out, even if you're on a budget!

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best TV deals at Walmart for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have officially arrived, but this online retailer isn’t the only one slashing prices. Walmart is also offering huge discounts on all sorts of tech, and if you’re after some hot TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup for the summer, today’s the day to get shopping. This is a 48-hour event and many of the deals won’t last even that long, so you gotta be quick. To that end, we’ll help you cut to the chase with this roundup of the best TV deals at Walmart for Prime Day. Read on:
SHOPPING
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
BGR.com

15 trending Prime Day deals everyone’s buying in 2022

Prime Day 2022 has been nothing short of phenomenal so far. Amazon promised us millions of deals for Prime subscribers around the world, and it delivered. As you can see in our main Prime Day 2022 deals roundup, there are so many spectacular sales this year. But what are the best trending deals so far for Prime Day 2022?
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
The Kitchn

Prime Day Is Over But We Just Found a Bunch of Amazon Kitchen Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

But we’re here to talk about all the post-Amazon Prime Day sales that are still happening on a surprisingly impressive range of products. So many of the early Prime Day kitchen deals we scoped out are still available, including an under-$100 Cuisinart toaster oven, two robot vacuums that are each over $50 off, and plenty of food storage solutions for eager meal preppers. So, whether you missed out on Prime Day or you’re still hungry for savings, look no further than these Amazon picks that are all on major sale!
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Prime Day's 15 biggest deals — they're 60% off (or more)

Are you feeling day 2 of Prime Day yet? These deals are dizzying but you only have a few more hours to take advantage of the summer's biggest sale! Amazon and other retailers are trying to unload tons of products leftover from the early pandemic shopping frenzy, and we are here for the fallout! Digging through all these deals, we picked out our favorite products that are 60% off. Scroll down to start shopping.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Best Buy Prime Day deals are still live—shop these last-minute sales on TVs, laptops and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Prime Day 2022 may be over, but there's still time left to score some of the biggest savings of the year. If you want to skip the monthly cost of a Prime membership but still get great markdowns, Best Buy has its own collection of amazing deals on top-tier laptops, eye-catching TVs and more amazing tech—but only for a limited time.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart’s cheap Android tablet is even cheaper for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day, the annual celebration of capitalism in all its forms, is finally here, and this year’s celebration means you can pick up Walmart’s cheapest tablet for even lower than usual. Out of the entire list of today’s sales, this is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals that you can’t afford to miss if you need a cheap and cheerful Android tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo Dot#Wireless Earbuds#Kindle#Amazon Not#Amazon Android Central#Google Home
Digital Trends

The 5 best Prime Day deals under $25 that end at midnight

Prime Day is here, and we’ve already seen some epic Prime Day deals. If you haven’t yet found a deal you fancy, we’ve got some of the best Prime Day deals under $25 coming right up. These deals prove you don’t need to blow the budget to bag a Prime Day bargain, with some great Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, as well as deals on everything from LED strip lights to smart plugs and more. While you’re here, why not check out our pick of the best Walmart Prime Day deals and peruse our roundup of Best Buy Prime Day deals?
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Shopping
HuffPost

These Crocs On Sale For Prime Day Are Up To 40% Off

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. There’s never a bad day to treat yourself (or your loved ones) to a fresh pair of Crocs. However, Prime...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

More Prime Day Fashion Deals to Score Before They Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Prime Day is nearing the end of its first 24-hour stretch, and while there’s still plenty of time left in the sale, you never know what’s going to sell out. Naturally, we want to make sure you don’t miss out on any deals — especially in the apparel department!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Central

Occasionally seeing toast Can't connect to [redacted]. Not trying to connect to anything.

I keep getting this toast message at random times and it's driving me crazy. As the title says, it displays this exact message: "Can't connect to [MAC address redacted by Mod]" It's the same Bluetooth address every time. I've looked it up and the first six digits on a few sites trace back to a company called Shenzhen Bilian Electronic Co., LTD. They make wireless stuff and routers but I don't see any Bluetooth devices on their website. Searching with the remaining half of the address yields nothing more specific.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy