9 Prime Day deals under $50 you won't regret buying

At this point, you've probably seen most of the major Prime Day deals, and have decided if you want to snag a TV or phone that's heavily discounted but still quite expensive. But Prime Day also has plenty of affordable impulse buys that'll cost much less and still bring you plenty of joy.

We've chosen the best cheap Prime Day deals under $40 that we'd personally buy and recommend, from tech to games, knick-knacks to accessories.

Save even more with these Prime Day deals under $40

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: $90 $45 at Amazon

Not to get too personal, but my dentist basically forced me to buy one of these to help with my gingivitis as a flossing alternative, and it's been a big help in preventing cavities over the last couple of years. This deal will save you cash in the short term and the long term by avoiding dental woes.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4-pack): $30 $23 at Amazon

Android Central's top pick of the best smart plugs ? You guessed it, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini. These plug into your outlets both indoors and outdoors and make any connected device "smart" and controllable by either Alexa or Google Home. A four-pack of these will turn your home into an automated, voice-controlled future home.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) + Blink Mini: $120 $45 at Amazon

You can either buy the Echo Show 5 for $35 or add the camera (typically $35) for just $10 extra. The Show 5 is one of our favorite smart displays with ultra-fast Alexa commands and a petite footprint that makes it fit on any shelf or table. And the Blink Mini is one of our favorite indoor cameras for keeping track of kids, pets, or valuables while you're away.

Fire TV Stick 4K with remote: $50 $25 at Amazon

All of Amazon's streaming sticks are discounted; you can get the Lite version for as low as $12 . But we think it's worth paying twice the price for 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and HDR10+ support, plus a remote with actual buttons. Otherwise, it has all the streaming channels you could want, and even gaming through Amazon Luna.

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $100 $40 at Amazon

Most wireless earbuds will set you back $100-$200; if you're willing to compromise a bit on specs, these are supremely affordable, give you 5 hours + 20 hours with charging case, and have JBL's typically reliable audio quality.

Far Cry 6 (PS4 w/ free PS5 upgrade) | $60 $13 at Amazon

Take on the brutal regime of Anton Castillo (aka Giancarlo Esposito) on the fictional tropical island of Yara in the largest open world of the Far Cry series yet. You'll easily get dozens of hours of gameplay out of Far Cry 6, making this 78%-off deal a crime.

Throw Throw Burrito: $25 $13.50 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted a ton of party games and puzzles , all of which are definitely in the impulse-buy price range and make great cheap birthday gifts or fun ice-breakers for get-togethers with family and friends. Of them all, our favorite is Throw Throw Burrito, made by the same creative minds behind Exploding Kittens. It's the only combo card game/sporting event we've heard of!

Echo Dot | $50 $20 with Amazon

The Echo Dot is a fantastic, petite Alexa speaker with disproportionately loud sound in a small frame. At this price, you can buy a pair to get powerful stereo sound that trumps that of the larger Echo 4th Gen (currently $60 for Prime Day). You can also grab the Echo Dot with Clock (with the same specs and an always-on clock display) for $33 .

Anker Portable Charger, USB-C Power Bank 20000mAh with 20W Power Delivery: $70 $45 at Amazon

Anker makes many of our favorite portable chargers, and this model has enough juice to charge most phones 4-5 times on the go, with the speed to get most phones to 50% in about 30 minutes. We'd also recommend the Anker PowerCore III 10K, currently $40 for Prime Day , if you prefer to have both wired and Qi wireless charging options available.

On the hunt for more Prime Day deals before the event ends? Our round-ups of the best Fire tablet deals and Prime Day Kindle deals have devices that are plenty affordable and worth checking out, even if you're on a budget!

