ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok to launch rating system that will filter 'mature' posts

By Max Zahn
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjS7f_0geQTJW500

Popular social media platform TikTok on Wednesday announced plans for a rating system aimed at protecting young users from inappropriate content.

The move comes after sharp criticism from lawmakers and advocates in recent months over the prevalence of harmful posts on the app, especially those that appear in the feeds of young users.

The rating system, called "Content Levels," will categorize videos based on the age-appropriateness of their material, preventing users under 18 from seeing certain content deemed mature, the company said. The system will be launched in the coming weeks and operate like similar approaches in the film and gaming industries, TikTok added.

"We want to play a positive role in the lives of the people who use our app, and we're committed to fostering an environment where people can express themselves on a variety of topics, while also protecting against potentially challenging or triggering viewing experiences," the company said.

In February, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats, sent a letter to TikTok saying its "algorithm of 'nonstop stream of videos' increases the likelihood that viewers will encounter harmful content even without seeking it out."

The letter followed an investigation from The Wall Street Journal in December that found the platform surfaced tens of thousands of weight loss videos to a dozen automated accounts registered as 13 year olds within a few weeks of their joining the app.

Since last year, TikTok has been testing solutions that prevent users from seeing a flood of content focused on sensitive topics like dieting and sadness, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. In addition to the ratings system, the company is readying to launch a feature that will recognize and limit such sensitive topics from appearing in a user's feed, it said.

In general, scrutiny over the harmful effects of content on social media, especially for young people, has intensified since leaks from whistleblower Frances Haugen last year revealed that an internal Facebook study had shown damaging mental health effects of Instagram for teen girls.

In September, Facebook suspended plans to offer a version of Instagram for kids.

The following month, officials from Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube told lawmakers they would work with them on proposals to help protect young users from harmful content on their platforms.

A bipartisan Senate bill introduced in February aims to tackle the harmful effects of social media for young people through a variety of measures, including mandatory privacy options that would allow users to disable addictive features and a tool for parents to track time spent on apps. So far, eight senators have signed on in support of the legislation.

A separate bipartisan Senate bill would fund a study of the effects of social media. Six senators have formally supported the bill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Don’t Make Me Go’ Director Hannah Marks on Challenges of Filming in New Zealand and Value of Personal Connections to Projects

Writer-director Hannah Marks, who got her start acting in projects like Accepted, Weeds, Necessary Roughness and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, made her feature directorial debut with After Everything, which she also wrote. And she directed another film that she wrote, Mark, Mary & Some Other People, before she directed Don’t Make Me Go, which is currently streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. For Marks, directing a film she didn’t write was something she “really enjoyed.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNext Big Thing: Mia Isaac on the Advice John Cho Gave Her While Filming Debut 'Don't Make Me Go'John Cho, Mia Isaac and...
WORLD
TechCrunch

TechCrunch podcasts this week: Bowery Farms, web3 startup Yat and Stripe’s internal valuation

This week on The TechCrunch Podcast Managing Editor Darrell Etherington gives you a rundown of the biggest stories in tech this week and sits down with TC writers for a deep dive into a few of them. In this episode, he talks with Zack Whittaker about Apple’s latest security feature, Lockdown Mode, and Amanda Silberling about the end of former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani’s trial.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Amazon offers to limit use of merchant data in bid to settle EU antitrust probe

It has also offered to revise how sellers can quality for inclusion to Prime; and allow them to choose their own delivery firm and negotiate terms directly with the carrier, as well as committing not to use any data obtained via Prime about the terms and performance of third party carriers for its own competing logistics services.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
The Associated Press

8x8 CPaaS Delivers No-code Functionality to Enable Enterprises to Easily Build Engaging Customer Experiences

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced the availability of 8x8 Connect Automation Builder, a no-code multiple-channel communications management solution allowing a wide array of user roles in organizations, from marketing operations to customer support, to easily build engaging customer experiences. The new 8x8 CPaaS solution offers a visual, effortless way to build communication workflows that enhance productivity, flexibility, and efficiency, regardless of coding expertise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005284/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Ex-Google chief’s venture aims to save neglected science software

Schmidt Futures is creating the US$40-million Virtual Institute of Scientific Software to fund the maintenance of researcher-written code. David Matthews is a freelance writer based in Berlin. You have full access to this article via your institution. See whether this sounds familiar: you build a piece of software to solve...
SOFTWARE
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Twilio hires ex-Microsoft engineering leader as CTO; Nintendo adds exec; and more

— Mark Simms, a former longtime Microsoft engineering leader, has joined Twilio as chief technology officer. Simms spent 14 years at Microsoft, most recently as director of architecture in the Azure CTO office. His career at the Redmond, Wash., tech giant started in 2008 as a senior program manager for Microsoft’s BizTalk and SQL Customer Advisory team.
REDMOND, WA
TechCrunch

Medusa’s open source e-commerce tool for JavaScript developers aims to take on Shopify

Co-founders Sebastian Rindom, Oliver Juhl and Nicklas Gellner started the company a year ago, though they have been working on the software for four years with an initial customer. What they found, by helping that customer scale their business via marketplaces Shopify and WooCommerce, was that they had to do some more coding workarounds and hacks than they thought should happen.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
TechCrunch

Student founders can win big at TechCrunch Disrupt

Here’s a look at just some of the opportunities waiting for student founders. They say opportunity knocks. So open the door, already. TechCrunch Disrupt offers plenty of benefits for students, but wouldn’t it be even better to score those benefits for free? If you’re chosen to participate in the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition (powered by Blackstone LaunchPad), you could win free tickets and a whole lot more.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Meet the newest crypto builders from web3 accelerator Alliance DAO’s demo day

Oftentimes these events are filled with traditional seed-stage tech companies based in Silicon Valley. But today we’re highlighting the demo day for a new wave of crypto projects and teams who participated in the latest cohort for Alliance DAO, a web3 accelerator and builder community. The program has cohorts...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

KuCoin Into The Cryptoverse Reveals Increase In Number of Saudi Arabian Crypto Investors Adopting Auto-trading Strategies in Bearish Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has released the results of its Into The Cryptoverse report exploring the penetration and adoption of digital currencies in Saudi Arabia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005012/en/ KuCoin Into The Cryptoverse Reveals Increase In Number of Saudi Arabian Crypto Investors Adopting Auto-trading Strategies in Bearish Market (Graphic: Business Wire)
CURRENCIES
ABC News

ABC News

745K+
Followers
165K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy