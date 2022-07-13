ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Community destination envisioned for Uptown with a café, apartments and food vendors

By Sandra Tolliver
nextpittsburgh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unassuming four-story brick building on Miltenberger Street in Uptown, once a corner store with apartments above, will undergo a top-to-bottom renovation that could turn it into a community destination. The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) has owned 23 Miltenberger St. since 2017 and is poised to sell...

