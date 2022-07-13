Teen fatally shot at park in Brighton

Brighton Police Department Courtesy of the Brighton Police Department

A 17-year-old was fatally shot at a park in Brighton on Tuesday night, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Police were called to Ken Mitchell Park at 889 Kinglet Court just before 9:30 p.m. for a death investigation. The investigation was quickly upgraded to a homicide, police said.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name after that person's family has been notified.

Witnesses told investigators that they heard the teenager arguing with an unknown person before the shooting, according to a news release.

Police said residents who live near the park should check their video surveillance systems for any footage that could assist in the investigation. Anyone with information or footage should call the department's investigation division at 303-655-8740.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit tips through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.