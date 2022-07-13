A luxe address for two- and four-legged creatures

“Location, location, location.” It’s the oft-repeated mantra of the real-estate business. There is no better example of that saying than Stamford. It’s the state’s second-largest city by population and a dynamic business hub — second in the metro region only to the New York City — that is all about location. On the shore of Long Island Sound and half-way between the Big Apple and New Haven, Stamford’s motto is “The City That Works,” and does it ever. It hosts one of the largest concentrations of corporations in the United States. It’s home to Fortune 500 companies, as well as a galaxy of divisions of leading companies in financial services, information technology, health care and telecommunications, among others.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO