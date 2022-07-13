ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

A luxe address for two- and four-legged creatures

By Justin McGown
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Perched on the waterfront within walking distance of the New Rochelle train station’s Amtrak and Metro-North lines and a stone’s throw from. the on and off ramps for I-95, the Stella is proof that geography is destiny. The 28-story luxury apartment building — a joint venture of...

westfaironline.com

PIX11

Governors Island offers a summer getaway without leaving NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re looking for a summer getaway without leaving town, head to Governors Island. Governors Island is just minutes from Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan and there are new things to see this summer. Art, history and culture are all on display. PIX11’s Greg Mocker gives us a look at some things […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

The financial tables turned

The tables have indeed turned for lumberer, wood restorer and master carpenter Mauricio Guevara and wife Patricia – owners of New England Antique Lumber in Mount Kisco and Westport. In 2006, the economic crisis brought the couple and their three young daughters from their native Ecuador to Westchester County in search of a better life. With no money in their pockets to speak of and no knowledge of English, the couple managed to find employment as nightshift cleaners at the Katonah Art Center in Mount Kisco and later as house cleaners, working seven days a week for seven years in private homes in the county.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Proposed Wegmans location in Norwalk faces scrutiny

The potential arrival of the Wegmans grocery store chain in Norwalk was not warmly embraced by several city residents who gave public comments at a meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission on the evening of July 7. The proposed store, which would also feature a two-story parking garage, is...
NORWALK, CT
Travel Maven

8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York State

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best flea markets in the state.
WestfairOnline

Security in style

Crisis has had a way of bringing international architect Robert Siegel from Manhattan to Katonah. After 9/11, he moved from Battery Park City to a Katonah house that he designed, earning an American Institute of Architects (AIA) High Honor Award. Ten years later, amid the Covid pandemic, he decided to...
KATONAH, NY
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Rhinebeck, New York

Although the towns clustered along the Hudson River between Albany and New York City are small — at least compared with the Big Apple — they offer a wide range of fantastic dining experiences. Taking full advantage of the quality ingredients produced by local farms, orchards, and vineyards, chefs prepare flavorful meals and bartenders craft impressive cocktails.
RHINEBECK, NY
WestfairOnline

Manhattan’s mini me

“Location, location, location.” It’s the oft-repeated mantra of the real-estate business. There is no better example of that saying than Stamford. It’s the state’s second-largest city by population and a dynamic business hub — second in the metro region only to the New York City — that is all about location. On the shore of Long Island Sound and half-way between the Big Apple and New Haven, Stamford’s motto is “The City That Works,” and does it ever. It hosts one of the largest concentrations of corporations in the United States. It’s home to Fortune 500 companies, as well as a galaxy of divisions of leading companies in financial services, information technology, health care and telecommunications, among others.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

An entrepreneur with kindness

“I always had it in the back of my mind that I was going to start some kind of business on Martha’s Vineyard, my happy place,” says Susanna Herlitz-Ferguson. But what kind of business? One day a little voice brought her back to her kitchen in Larchmont in 1995. There her sister-in-law, who was helping her prepare a family dinner, asked, “Why don’t you whip up the dressing?”
LARCHMONT, NY
WestfairOnline

The drinking person’s liquor store

Jay Goldstein had been a longtime salesman for Empire Merchants — a major wine and liquor distributor in the Northeast — looking after all the firm’s accounts in Westchester County when he received a call from one his merchants, asking if he knew of anyone who might like to buy his liquor store. The store owner explained that his wife had recently passed away and the store in question, a small family business in South Salem — now Salem Wine & Liquor, but also known as Salem Liquors — had become too much for him to look after.
SOUTH SALEM, NY
longisland.com

Seven Castles on Long Island

Forget traveling all the way to Britain or Scotland, we have castles right here on Long Island. Okay, they’re not all real medieval castles but they are close enough. Want to explore a big house and feel like you’re in an episode of Game of Thrones or Downton Abbey? Explore one of these great big castles on Long Island.
LIFESTYLE
westchesterfamily.com

The Best Pizza in Westchester 2022

On the hunt for the best pizza in Westchester? From classic cheese to margherita pizza to creative slices (hello, fisherman pizza), there are tons of places in Westchester to get some incredible pizza with your kids. Below, you’ll find the best pizza in Westchester featuring fancy-to-casual Italian restaurants and grab-and-go spots.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Solar system for White Plains completed

Construction has been completed on what’s described as the largest municipal solar energy setup in Westchester County. The system is spread over nine city-owned sites in White Plains. It is designed to produce 8,100 megawatt hours of electricity each year. A megawatt hour is one million watts of electricity produced for a one-hour period. One million watts is enough to light more than 9,000 standard 100 watt bulbs in a 110-volt system.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WestfairOnline

Glen Island time and time again

In 1878, U.S. Congressman John H. Starin bought Glen Island for his summer estate, along with four small islands nearby to create a summer resort for city dwellers. Connected by a series of piers and causeways, each island would feature a different international theme, so that while there were no rollercoasters or haunted houses, Glen Island was effectively one of America’s first “themed” parks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

New focus on Hudson Valley behavioral and mental health

The Westchester Medical Center Health Network, more commonly known as WMCHealth, which has its headquarters in Valhalla, is teaming up with Dutchess County in a new initiative to help cope with mental health issues in the Hudson Valley. According to a report by Mid-Hudson Valley Community Profiles, as of 2019...
VALHALLA, NY
WestfairOnline

Recultivating The Image Of Landscaping

When Valerio “Val” Morano Sagliocco was a Fordham University freshman — doing the books for the family landscaping business from his bedroom in his parents’ Harrison home — he had no thought of joining the business, let alone leading it. To be sure, he had had an intensely loving relationship with his grandfather, Angelo Morano, the business’ founder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Bedford contractor sued over Mount Kisco Village Hall accident

A Bedford construction company is fighting two lawsuits over the question of who will compensate a worker injured on a job at Mount Kisco Village Hall. The village sued BJB Construction Corp. on June 23, claiming that the contractor had failed to get liability insurance for the project. Then Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. sued BJB on June 28 alleging that the contractor had falsely obtained insurance coverage.
BEDFORD, NY
NBC New York

These Are the Priciest NYC Neighborhoods to Buy Property, Study Says

It comes as no surprise that if you want to take a bite out of the Big Apple real estate market, it will cost you a pretty penny -- a VERY pretty penny. The average monthly rent for a Manhattan apartment surpassed $5,000 for the first time — and brokers say demand and prices are headed even higher into the fall. However, within Manhattan (and across the city) there are pricier neighborhoods than others -- not just when it comes to rent, but when it comes to property ownership.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

