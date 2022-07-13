Denver officers injured while investigating crash

(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

Two Denver police officers were injured while responding to a report of a crash on Wednesday morning.

One officer was taken to a hospital for observation, said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

Officers were sent to South Zenobia Street and West Alameda Avenue in southwest Denver for a report of a crash at 7:12 a.m. They found a vehicle a short time later, but the vehicle fled and two officers were injured in the process, police said.

Police said the vehicle is maroon. Anyone with information about the incident should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.