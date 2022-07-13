ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver officers injured while investigating crash

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stbtQ_0geQRAdy00
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

Two Denver police officers were injured while responding to a report of a crash on Wednesday morning.

One officer was taken to a hospital for observation, said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

Officers were sent to South Zenobia Street and West Alameda Avenue in southwest Denver for a report of a crash at 7:12 a.m. They found a vehicle a short time later, but the vehicle fled and two officers were injured in the process, police said.

Police said the vehicle is maroon. Anyone with information about the incident should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradosun.com

“Multiple” people injured in downtown Denver as police officers shoot at suspect

“Multiple” people were injured in downtown Denver early Sunday when police officers opened fire on a suspect as crowded bars let out. The Denver Police Department didn’t reveal exactly how many people were shot and by whom, but the person described as a suspect was in critical condition and several others were in serious condition.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman dies in Denver after overnight shooting on Xenia Street

A woman has died after a shooting in east Denver. It happened overnight in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street, close to the Aurora border.  So far there's no word on a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
9NEWS

Police shoot suspect who posed 'significant threat' in LoDo

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said a suspect is in critical condition, and multiple people are injured after a shooting in LoDo Sunday morning. In a briefing, DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said around 1:30 a.m. police were patrolling the area of 20th Street and Larimer Street due to the LoDo bar crowd.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

One dead in violent collision near Peña Boulevard

One person was killed Saturday when three vehicles crashed on East 40th Avenue near the Peña Boulevard interchange.Two people were taken to hospitals and a third drove to a hospital on their own, according to a police department spokesperson.A fifth adult involved in the accident refused medical care at the scene. Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 11:45 a.m. However, it was eventually determined the accident occurred in the Aurora Police Department's jurisdiction, APD's Faith Goodrich said. According to APD's investigators, a Toyota RAV4 ran a red light while eastbound on 40th. It struck a Jeep traveling northbound on North Airport Boulevard. A woman who was a passenger in the RAV4 was pronounced deceased at the scene. The third vehicle, a Subaru sedan that was facing westbound on 40th, sustained minor damage. 
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Crime Stoppers
The Denver Gazette

Man fatally shot by Denver police during domestic violence call

A man was shot and killed by Denver officers on Friday afternoon. Officers were sent to a residence in the 300 block of 51st Avenue around noon after reports of a domestic violence incident in progress, Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters during an afternoon press conference. Thomas said officers forced their way into the residence and confronted the man who "had control" of a female victim...
DENVER, CO
9News

Littleton Police investigating deadly shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday morning. According to LCD, police were called out to the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle around 3:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When police arrived they located an adult male who had been shot in the chest.
LITTLETON, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead after multi-vehicle accident in Aurora

One person was killed during a three-vehicle accident in north Aurora on Saturday morning. Authorities initially said the crash occurred in Denver, however, authorities later determined it happened in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department. Denver police responded to the area of East 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard around...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Person killed in shootout with Denver police

Denver police on Wednesday shot and killed a person they say fired at them. Police took four people into custody on suspicion of felony eluding and unrelated arrest warrants, and they were searching for at least two other suspects, Denver police Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters on Wednesday night.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Aurora

DENVER – A man died, and another was injured, in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday morning in northwest Aurora, according to police. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near East 16th Ave. and North Dallas Street, according to Aurora police. A man driving a white Mitsubishi SUV was eastbound on 16th Ave. “at a high rate of speed,” police said.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 person shot, wounded by Denver police after chase

Denver police on Wednesday shot and critically wounded a person they say fired at them after a high-speed chase. Police took four people into custody, and they were searching for at least two other suspects, Denver police Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters on Wednesday night. DPD provides update on the officer-involved shooting that occurred at E. 49th Ave./N. Washington St. https://t.co/Md47yrvMO9— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 14, 2022 ...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Possible kidnapping under investigation by Englewood police

The Englewood Police Department said Thursday it is investigating a woman's report of a possible kidnapping that she observed in Englewood on Tuesday morning. Heather Martin, who said she lives near Eastman Avenue and Grant Street in Englewood, told Colorado Community Media that she saw a woman who appeared to be trapped in a car speeding down Eastman.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

IMAGES: Surveillance shows suspects accuses of stealing C21 Project merchandise

Some good news about a story CBS Colorado's Michael Abeyta shared on July 14. Denver Police released surveillance images of the moment thieves took merchandise from a local businesswoman with down syndrome.Keaunna Figgers runs a clothing line called the C-21 Project. Video shows two suspects stealing FedEx boxes from an apartment complex near Alameda Avenue and Monaco Parkway on July 5.After COVID forced her to miss the first National Down Syndrome Convention, she had to also send her merchandise back home."The FedEx manager in New Orleans, shipped everything back here and instead of FedEx dropping it off to us, or in one of the mailboxes, they left it in our mail room here on the floor," said Jennifer, Keaunna's mother.If Keaunna doesn't get the hundreds of shirts, masks, bottles hats, and baby clothes were stolen, she might go out of business.Jennifer says if you know where the merchandise can be found you can let them know through their website.  
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy