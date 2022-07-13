ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone County, MN

Days Gone By Week of July 11, 2022

 3 days ago

While Andrew Rae was engaged in loading a car of stone at the pink quarries one morning this week he removed his vest containing a fine gold watch – a present from his wife – and laid it on the brake-beam of the car, says the Jasper Journal. The train pulled...

City council hesitant to proceed with sale of Carnegie Library

Pipestone City Council members during their July 5 meeting voted to table discussion on the possible sale of the former Carnegie Library building until its July 18 meeting. It’s the second time discussion on the matter has been tabled. During its May 16 meeting the council approved bid documents...
PIPESTONE, MN
Death notice for Merlin Westfield

Merlin Westfield, 94, Pipestone, died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home in Pipestone. Visitation will be held Monday, July 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel. Interment will...
PIPESTONE, MN
Cardiac clashes; Pipestone Post 6 Jr. American Legion squad comes from behind twice to snatch No. 1 Sub-state seed out of West

Through five frames of the Jr. American Legion Baseball Sub-sub State finals, Monday evening in Adrian, it appeared as though the second-seeded Pipestone Post 6 squad would retain its position out of the West for the upcoming Sub-state tournament Sunday-Wednesday in Pipestone. However, having extended their at-bats throughout those innings against Windom starting pitcher Drew Rothenberger and forcing the fourth seed to relieve him on the mound with Jackson Anderson in the sixth, Pipestone was in prime position to chip into a three-run deficit.
PIPESTONE, MN
Little people big fight: Local children living with type 1 diabetes

This fall, Braylen Guardado, 8, and Claire Erks, 8, both of Pipestone, will be entering the third grade at Pipestone Area Schools. Much like other children their age, they are energetic, enjoying their summer vacation playing outside and soaking up the sun before returning to the classroom and sharing stories of what they did with their freedom all summer long. Unlike other children, Braylen and Claire are living with type 1 diabetes, an incurable autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system does not recognize the cells of the pancreas that produce the hormone known as insulin (also known as beta cells) and therefore attacks those cells. According to the Boston Children’s Hospital, as a result of this disorder, the body is unable to produce enough insulin which regulates the amount of sugar in the blood.
PIPESTONE, MN

