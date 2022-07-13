East State Street reduced to one lane for paving, new traffic signals

First responders in the City of Cortland with a set fuel budget are making it work amid a surge in gas prices that dates back to the start of this year. The prices in Cortland County today are still the highest in Central New York and among the highest in the state. Gas is currently sitting at an average price of $4.887 in the county, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA). The state average is set at $4.788, while the national average is at $4.655, AAA data shows.

