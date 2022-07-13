ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

East State Street reduced to one lane for paving, new traffic signals

By Zoë Freer-Hessler
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ITHACA, N.Y.—Paving for the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan will resume July 14, 2022, at the intersections of East State Street/MLK Jr. Street with Stewart Avenue and Eddy Street as well as...

ithacavoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ithaca Voice

Part of Mitchell Street closed for repaving

ITHACA, N.Y.—The 300 block of Mitchell Street will be closed for milling, paving and manhole repairs beginning Monday, July 18. The 300 block of Mitchell Street as well as intersections at Ithaca Road and Delaware Avenue will be closed, and a detour will be posted rerouting 366 to Pine Tree Road to 79 East.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Glass House Fire in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire broke out in Elmira Heights, early this morning, at approximately 3:35 a.m. The Glass House, a local tavern, was engulfed in flames at 135 Prescott Avenue. The back of the building, along with its parking garage, are the most damaged areas on the property.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
News Channel 34

Anticipate delays on the Vestal Parkway

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the right lane heading eastbound on the Vestal Parkway is closed from east of Murray Hill Road to west of Club House Road. The lane closure is expected to be in place until approximately...
VESTAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
localsyr.com

Two-vehicle crash in Munnsville, people involved taken to hospital

(WSYR-TV) — Public Information Officer Samantha Fields of Madison County tells NewsChannel 9 about a two-vehicle crash that included four victims at the intersection of Williams Rd. and Brown Rd. in Munnsville. Fields says that all individuals involved in the crash are conscious and have been taken by ambulance...
MUNNSVILLE, NY
WETM

Wayland traffic stop leads to multiple arrests

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A routine traffic stop on Friday led to the arrest of two individuals who had multiple active warrants out for their arrests, according to the Village of Wayland Police Department. Jamyr T. Buntley of Rochester, who police said supplied them with a false name, was...
WAYLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Three people taken to hospital after Auburn fire

(WSYR-TV) — According to the Auburn Fire Department, a fire on 42 South St. occurred on Friday, July 15 at 11:05 p.m. Once the fire department arrived, the fire reached two floors. A total of five people were removed from the building, three were taken to Auburn Community Hospital and others received care at the scene.
AUBURN, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland’s First Responders Grapple with Gas Prices

First responders in the City of Cortland with a set fuel budget are making it work amid a surge in gas prices that dates back to the start of this year. The prices in Cortland County today are still the highest in Central New York and among the highest in the state. Gas is currently sitting at an average price of $4.887 in the county, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA). The state average is set at $4.788, while the national average is at $4.655, AAA data shows.
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals
WNBF News Radio 1290

Johnson City Woman Struck By Vehicle, Seriously Hurt

A 19-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit by a vehicle in Johnson City. The incident happened in the area of 226 Baldwin Street around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. Johnson City police chief Brent Dodge said the woman who was hurt entered the roadway from in front of a parked car. He said she was taken to Wilson Medical Center, which is about five blocks north of the scene.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

One arrested after “domestic incident” in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police had a busy Friday, which included the arrest of one Ithaca man on charges relating to a “domestic incident,” according to police. After responding to a residence in the 100 block of Chestnut Street the evening of July 15, Ithaca police stated that Daniel J. Platoni, 25, of Ithaca was arrested and charged with aggravated family offense, unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. The first charge is a class E felony, the latter two are misdemeanors. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads woman dies in fatal Schuyler County crash

READING, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police out of Montour Falls responded to a single-vehicle fatal accident in Schuyler County this past weekend, July 9, 2022. State Police say that the crash occurred on July 9, 2022, at approximately 7:16 p.m. on State Route 14A in the town of Reading. According to Police, the operator and […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Destroys Chenango County Barn/ Kills One Calf

Fire investigators in Chenango County are not ready to list a cause of a massive barn fire that drew crews from a dozen departments to the scene at midday July 13. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the barn at 2335 New York State Highway 23 between Grover Brown Road and Benedict Hill Road in North Pharsalia, in the Pharsalia Fire District, was reported on fire at 12:44 p.m. and crews spent hours extinguishing the flames fed by newly harvested hay.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Three people saved off of Cayuga Lake after sailboat overturns

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—Three people were brought back to shore uninjured Wednesday evening after a reported sailboating accident around 7 p.m. Three fire departments responded to the incident, which started with a report of a sailboat in distress in the middle of Cayuga Lake, according to Ithaca Fire Department spokesperson Jim Wheal.
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested, Resists Arrest in Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Rachel Nguyen of Waterloo Saturday around 12:45a after arriving at a local residence where there was a screaming woman outside. During investigation by law enforcement, she threatened a man and resisted arrest, attempting to kick officers. Nguyen was charged with two counts of...
WATERLOO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy