Reward offered for suspect who fired at couple sleeping in car 3 years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking the public for help in finding the person who shot at a couple sleeping in their car in Southeast Portland three years ago, seriously injuring one of them.

On April 23, 2019, officers responded to a reported shooting around 8:45 p.m. near the corner of SE 146th Avenue and Stark Street. When they got there, police said they found a woman shot and seriously injured.

Officers at the scene learned a stranger came up to the car and fired multiple times into the car where she and her boyfriend were sleeping, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Tipsters can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon at their website or by calling 503-823-4357.